Samsung's 500Hz Odyssey G6 OLED joins stacked 2025 gaming monitor lineup

Samsung has announced several new monitors ahead of CES 2025, featuring gaming and entertainment-focused variants. The highlights of Samsung's latest lineup are two new Odyssey G-series gaming monitors, purportedly featuring the world's first OLED panel with a 500Hz refresh rate.

The Odyssey G6 and G8 are Samsung's new high-performance gaming monitors, with the former featuring a blisteringly fast 500Hz refresh rate. The G8 variant, the G81SF, is a 27" OLED monitor equipped with a 4k panel offering a 240 Hz refresh rate. At 27 inches, the panel boasts a pixel density of 165 PPI. The G6 has a resolution reduction over its 4k counterpart, featuring a 1440p resolution. But, with that lower resolution comes more than a 2x refresh rate improvement.

It's worth mentioning that 500 Hz monitors, such as the AW2524HF, are already on the market. However, Samsung's G6 is purportedly the world's first to use an OLED panel.

Both monitors offer near instantaneous response times of 0.03ms thanks to OLED technology, and they feature AMD and Nvidia's variants of adaptive refresh rate tech (G-Sync Compatible and FreeSync Premium Pro). HDR 400 True Black is also supported, giving these new G6 and G8 models HDR capabilities in games and video content that supports HDR.

At CES, Samsung will also showcase a 3D-focused display, the Odyssey 3D G90XF. As the name suggests, this panel is focused on 3D gaming/entertainment but does not require glasses. The Odyssey 3D uses a new lenticular lens attached to the front panel to achieve the 3D look without 3D glasses. Samsung also equipped this particular Odyssey model with AI processing to convert 2D videos into 3D.

Hopping on the AI train, Samsung is introducing a new AI-focused monitor, the Smart Monitor M9, featuring "industry-first" AI features that purportedly enhance entertainment and interactivity through smart AI search functions and adaptation.

It is a 32" 4K OLED monitor with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 support, just like its Odyssey counterparts. The monitor features two AI functions: AI Picture Optimizer and AI Upscaling Pro. AI Picture Optimizer purportedly analyses input signals and optimizes the display's settings to optimize the visual experience for whatever content is being displayed. This includes games, productivity applications, and videos.

AI Upscaling Pro upscales lower-resolution content to 4K. Essentially, this feature is similar to Nvidia DLSS but functions off the monitor itself and works with any content that is being displayed. Samsung uses a neural network to upgrade lower-resolution content to 4k quality.

Rounding out the lineup is the ViewFinity S8 S80UD, which is a productivity-optimized monitor featuring an unorthodox (but large) 37" screen. The panel type was not announced, but it probably uses an IPS panel due to the lack of any mention of OLED technology.

It features a 4K 16:9 panel with 99% sRGB color accuracy. A built-in KVM switch has also been integrated into the display, enabling users to operate several systems through the monitor without using different peripherals. There's also a 90W USB Type-C connector for charging supported devices.