Grab A Piece of AMD History For Just $285

Credit: Newegg

If you're a hardcore AMD supporter, here's your chance to grab the Ryzen 7 2700X Gold Edition for $284.99. Newegg is offering a $25 discount for the next two days, just make sure you add the promotional code EMCTBTB57 at checkout.

As far as specifications go, the Ryzen 7 2700X Gold Edition is identical to the vanilla Ryzen 7 2700X in every way. The value lies with the the included goodies, such as a sticker with Dr. Lisa Su's autograph and the AMD 50th anniversary t-shirt. Not to mention you also get Su's laser etched signature on the chip's IHS (integrated heat spreader).

Model Cores /

Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) Cache

(MB)

PCIe 3.0

Unlocked Multiplier DRAM

TDP

Price (at time of writing)

Price

Per Core

Ryzen 7 2700X Gold Edition

8 / 16

3.7 / 4.3

16

16

Yes Dual DDR4-2933

105W

$284.99

$35.62 Ryzen 7 2700X

8 / 16

3.7 / 4.3

16

16

Yes

Dual DDR4-2933

105W

$279.89

$34.98





AMD also generously includes the latest AMD50 game bundle with every Ryzen 7 2700X Gold Edition purchase. You'll receive codes to download PC copies of World War Z and Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Gold Edition free of charge. If you already own both titles or have no interest in playing anyone of them, we're sure that you'll think of creative ways to recover some of your investment.

With the Ryzen 3000-series processors looming around the corner, it doesn't make much sense to pick up a Ryzen 7 2700X right now. However, this is the first time that we've seen the Gold Edition being sold under AMD's recommend pricing, and we're sure there are collectors out there that would be more than happy to stash this item into their vault.

Should You Buy This CPU?

We highly recommend you check out our in-depth review of the Ryzen 7 2700X before opening your wallet. You can also review our CPU buying guide for help. To see where this processor ranks among others currently available, including from rival Intel, check out our CPU hierarchy page. And for other CPUs we love, see our favorite gaming CPUs and favorite CPUs for productivity performance.