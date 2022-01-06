Get up to $400 off Asus ROG Strix Scar With RTX 3080, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and More — Real Deals

Trending

Another day, another bunch of huge savings.

It's only day 2 of our new daily Real Deals coverage and we're already seeing some must-have savings including the esports tier Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 with RTX 3080 GPU for less than $2,000 (its lowest ever price).

Today's special offers also include getting $70 off the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, a 30% saving on a modular PSU, cheap Crucial Ballistix DDR4 RAM and more!

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,999 at Newegg

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $423, now $368 at Newegg

This 3.8GHz 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rig, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz and support for overclocking.

Crucial Ballistix 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM (16GB) memory kit: was $75, now $46 at Newegg

Grab two 8GB DDR4 RAM sticks that run at a speedy 3200 MHz for under $50 — seriously good value for money. Designed for overclocking with XMP 2.0 support and compatible with both AMD and Intel.

Xbox Stereo Headset 20th Anniversary Edition: was $69, now $59 at Walmart

Compatible with Xbox consoles and PC, this top notch pair of cans supports Microsoft's Windows Sonic spatial sound standard with impressively tuned drivers — all contained in a semi-transparent design that celebrates the Xbox's 20th anniversary.

Super Flower Leadex III 750W Modular Power Supply: was $129, now $89 at Newegg

This 750W 80+ Gold modular power supply is now even better with this $40 discount. Not only that, but this PSU comes with a comprehensive 10-year warranty.

Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
