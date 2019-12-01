Acer’s 144Hz 1080p Gaming Monitor Is 25% off This Cyber Monday

When it comes to first person shooters, your monitor’s response time and refresh rates can be the difference between a victory and a loss. The quicker the screen, the more you see, and the faster you can react. If you lose a match, the onus is on you, nothing else, not the lag, not the screen, not the mouse, you. And that’s exactly what you want. As it’s just your skill that matters at that point, and skill can always be improved.

Acer’s KG241P is on sale right now for just $150, that’s 25% off its retail price, making it a kick ass screen for those who dedicate their lives to the noble pursuit of FPS fragging. In fact it’s the cheapest we’ve seen this screen in some time, combined with its extensive feature list, if you’ve not picked up one of the many impressive monitor deals this Cyber Monday weekend we recommend you consider it.

Acer’s 24” KG241P 144Hz Gaming Monitor: was $200, now $150

Complete with 1080p resolution, 24” diagonal, 144Hz refresh, 1ms response and FreeSync as standard this gaming monitor would make a kick ass gift for any FPS player out there.

FreeSync?

When you think how far monitors have come in the last few years it’s been quite a substantial uptick in technology. In fact a screen like this back in 2015 would’ve set you back near enough $350 or more. It’s impressive, the TN panel at the heart of Acer's KG241P certainly won’t be the best for color accuracy, but the quality has improved drastically over the years. Couple that with the Variable Sync refresh tech baked in courtesy of FreeSync (and potentially G-Sync), and this screen at this price suddenly becomes a very tempting opportunity for the gamer that doesn’t have the best of graphics cards.

The only downsides? Well the bezel’s a bit chunky, and as mentioned it has that color issue ala TN panel, but that aside, it’s just a kick ass screen for those who spend their time buried in the likes of Fortnite, Apex Legends, CS:GO and everything else out there. Definitely worth it.

