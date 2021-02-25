Get This 24-inch Acer Nitro Gaming Monitor for $70 off

Looking for a good gaming monitor for cheap? Beyond the standard 1080p resolution, gaming means you'll want a balance of premium features like high refresh rate, vivid color gamut and adaptive sync.

The Acer Nitro XF243Y capably handles all of the above, and is now available for even cheaper with $70 off the list price at Best Buy.

Acer Nitro XF243Y: was $219.99, now $149.99 at Best Buy

Yes, this is a gaming monitor, so it has a 1080p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate for ultimate frame rate fluidity. But this also sports some features you don’t expect to see in a display this cheap, such as HDR 10 and AMD FreeSync.View Deal

Great for gamers, this 23.8-inch panel packs a FHD resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate and an up to 0.5ms response time.

The brightness is a modest 250 nits, but this evens out a bit with HDR 10 support and adaptive sync technology for a picture with real depth that doesn’t tear no matter what high frame rates you throw at it.

Plus, the monitor comes placed on a flexible ergonomic stand to get the right height, or if you’ve already got a desk setup, this has VESA-compatible wall mounting.