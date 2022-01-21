This Alienware Aurora Desktop With RTX 3060 is Cheaper Than Ever — Real Deals

Today, kickstart the weekend with a massive $565 saving on Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition with RTX 3060, thanks to a secret discount code!
Not only that, but you can get a Corsair keyboard and mouse bundle for almost 50% off, an RTX 3080 gaming laptop for under $2,000 and much more.
TL;DR — Today’s best deals
- Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition: was $1,799, now $1,234 at Dell with code TRAVISSAVE10Q4
- MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299, now $1,999 at Newegg with rebate
- LG UltraGear 27GN880-B: was $429.99, now $399.99 at Amazon
- WD Black 4TB internal gaming HDD: was $189, now $139 @ Newegg
- Corsair K60 RGB Pro keyboard and mouse bundle: was $149, now $74 at Best Buy
Today’s best deals in detail
Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition: was $1,799, now $1,234 at Dell with code TRAVISSAVE10Q4
Use this secret discount code to get this powerful configuration of Alienware’s Ryzen-armed Aurora at its lowest ever price. This comes packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU with 12GB GDDR6 video memory, 16GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 512GB SSD.
MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299, now $1,999 at Newegg with rebate
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.
LG UltraGear 27GN880-B: was $429.99, now $399.99 at Amazon
A modest saving on one of LG's best gaming monitors. This 27-inch QHD gaming monitor from LG sports a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, AMD FreeSync, and a 95% sRGB color gamut — with an impressive ergonomic stand included.
WD Black 4TB internal gaming HDD: was $189, now $139 @ Newegg
An inexpensive chunk of storage for your build. Get $50 off 4TB with the durabilty WD is known for, running at 7,200 RPM.
Corsair K60 RGB Pro keyboard and mouse bundle: was $149, now $74 at Best Buy
For nearly half the price, you can pick up this packed peripheral bundle with a K60 RGB Pro keyboard, M55 RGB Pro mouse and a MM300 mouse pad.
Looking for more deals?
- Best deals on tech & PC hardware
- Best gaming laptop deals
- Best monitor deals
- Best PC and laptop deals
- Best SSD deals
- Best CPU deals
- Best Dell and Alienware deals
- Best 3D printer deals
- Best Raspberry Pi deals