Alienware's Black Friday RTX 4090 Laptop Deal Costs Barely More Than the Card By Itself

In the world of graphics cards, the RTX 4090 is the undisputed champion, topping our GPU benchmarks hierarchy for more than a year now. On the desktop, using our test suite of games, this speedy card delivered an average of 143.1 fps at 2K ultra resolution. Unfortunately, these days RTX 4090 desktop cards can be hard to find and most of them cost close to or even more than $2,000.

But what if you could get a fully-loaded Alienware gaming laptop with mobile RTX 4090 graphics for not-much-more than $2,000? Today, Dell has a decked-out configuration of the Alienware m16 with an RTX 4090, Core i9 CPU, 2TB SSD, 32GB of RAM and a 240 Hz, 2K display for just $2,799. You're getting an entire system for that price.

Alienware m16 with RTX 4090 GPU: now $2799 at Dell (was $3499)

This 16-inch laptop comes fully loaded with a Core i9-13900HX CPU, RTX 4090 graphics, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD. Its display runs at 2560 x 1440 resolution and up to 240 Hz while covering 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Now, to be fair, a mobile RTX 4090 card is not going to be as fast as its desktop counterpart. The mobile versions of cards use less power and generate less heat because laptops couldn't handle all the wattage and cooling a desktop card needs. But, let's be clear: the RTX 4090 is the fastest laptop GPU you can get.

We haven't tested this Alienware m16, but we have tested a couple of other RTX 4090-powered laptops in the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 and MSI Titan GT77 HX and the results were impressive.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

On Borderlands 3 at the highest settings, the RTX 4090 laptops returned frame rates of 177 and 165 fps at 1080p resolution. At 2560 x 1600, the Strix managed a strong 112 fps and, at 4K, the Titan hit a very smooth 71 fps. With the Alienware m16, you'd be playing at 2560 x 1600 or lower, because that's what its screen supports.

Note that your mileage will vary depending on the game. If you play an eSports title such as CS:GO or League of Legends, you may well be able to get to 240 fps and take full advantage of the 16-inch screen's 240 Hz refresh rate.

If you're going to buy any RTX 4090 laptop this Black Friday, this Alienware m16 is a great choice, not only because of its price but because of its other features. This is an Alienware so it has the classic, sci-fi aesthetic and fantastic build quality. It also has AlienFX RGB lighting effects.

If you want to use the laptop for productivity, you'll have plenty of pop, thanks to its 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, and Core i9 CPU. The 16-inch, 2K display should provide lots of room for wide spreadsheets. And, since it outputs at 100 percent of DCI-P3 gamut, the screen should be great for video and photo editing.

