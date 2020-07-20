AMD Navi 10 on Budget: MSI Outs Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming MX Graphics Cards

MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming MX (Image credit: MSI)

MSI has silently expanded its Radeon RX 5600 XT army with a new series of graphics cards. Given the specifications, the Gaming MX lineup appears to be a budget-oriented version of the Gaming series.

As spotted by VideoCardz, the MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming MX flexes a dual-slot design built upon a black and iron grey shroud that lacks RGB lighting. Those familiar with MSI's graphics cards may notice that the Gaming M's shroud looks similar to the design on the Armor series. MSI affirms that the Radeon RX 5600 XT M(X) utilizes a custom PCB but doesn't expose the design of the power delivery subsystem. The new graphics card is 297mm long.

A pair of Torx 3.0 cooling fans are in charge of cooling the Radeon RX 5600 XT MX. As opposed to traditional fan blades, Torx 3.0 fan blades feature a curved design to accelerate airflow.

MSI equips the Torx 3.0 fan with its Zero Frozr technology, meaning the fan will remain inactive unless the graphics card's operating temperature breaks 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit). Although the Radeon RX 5600 XT MX is supposed to be a low-cost product in MSI's product stack, the manufacturer went ahead and gave the graphics card a slick backplate anyway.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT MX is based on the Navi 10 silicon and brings 2,304 Stream Processors (SPs) along with 6GB of GDDR6 memory.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT MX comes equipped with base, game and boost clocks up to 1,280 MHz, 1,495 MHz and 1,620 MHz, respectively.

MSI has also introduced the Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming M, which checks in with a 1,130 MHz base clock, 1,375 MHz game clock and 1,560 MHz boost clock.

One thing the two Gaming M models have in common is memory. The graphics cards each sport 14 Gbps memory that communicates across a 192-bit memory interface. The result is a memory bandwidth that maxes out at 288 GBps.

Display outputs are identical on both models. There are three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and one HDMI 2.0b port. The Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming M(X) requires two 8-pin PCIe power connectors. The graphics card is rated for 150W, so it should run fine with a 450W power supply; however, MSI recommends a 550W unit.

Pricing and availability for the MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming M(X) and M are unknown at the time of writing.