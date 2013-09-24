Trending

Report: AMD Radeon R7-260X Pictured

Images of AMD's upcoming Radeon R7-260X card have been leaked.

Earlier, we already brought you specifications, images, and benchmarks of AMD's Radeon R9-290X. Now it appears that the same site that leaked these has also leaked some images of the R7-260X.

The images were leaked on DG's Nerdy Story, and while they don't seem to be posted there anymore, TechPowerUp managed to grab the shots before they were taken down.

Over at TechPowerUp, it is believed that the card will be an improved version of the previously released "Bonaire" card, the Radeon HD 7790. They also believe that the card is based on the Curacao silicon, though the name 'Bonaire XTX' was also mentioned. Beyond these details it remains uncertain what the card's specifications are.

Image Source: DG's Nerdy Story

Image Source: DG's Nerdy Story

The card also has a rather funky design, and while the look may not appeal to everyone, it's certainly nice to see such odd designs once in a while.

20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rolli59 24 September 2013 17:23
    Lets see performance.
  • John Pombrio 24 September 2013 17:43
    Dang, the power connectors are at the end of the board, not at the top. That always puts a squeeze on smaller builds. One question, WHY?
  • viewgamer 24 September 2013 18:10
    Tom's hardware late as always, the news regarding the R7 260X has been out for two days.
  • Ranth 24 September 2013 18:25
    Kinda ugly, hate the 3 intake things sticking out, they should just have kept it all in the same height... Though might look better inside a system...
  • velosteraptor 24 September 2013 18:44
    I for one really like the cards design. Its Refreshing (and hopefully functional)
  • DelightfulDucklings 24 September 2013 19:11
    1. I like the look of it
    2. I would like some benchmarks please and thank you
  • bigshootr8 24 September 2013 19:34
    Looks cheap. This is AMD's counter to Nvidia's 700 series/titan cards? sheesh
  • Stealthman80 24 September 2013 19:38
    umm no, this is the low end card
  • bigshootr8 24 September 2013 19:42
    I gotcha the name sku is a bit confusing but I think I get it. still would prefer a aftermarket cooler to their OEM.
