AMD Rises To 25% Market Share on Steam Survey

Lisa Su continues to achieve win after win in the CPU market arena, with Steam's Hardware Survey now reporting a 25% market share for AMD processors, with that figure growing every month at a rate of 1%. Now on the brink of a new CPU launch, AMD is decidedly pushing its new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs as gaming CPUs first, something AMD has never done.



AMD CPUs have been notoriously disadvantaged in the gaming space vs Intel over the past decade. AMD pushed to get multi-core popular in early 2011, with the Bulldozer architecture. It wasn't until 2017 with 1st Gen Ryzen that AMD began making a comeback. They weren't great at gaming, but AMD's focus to bring both high core counts and good IPC to its CPUs allowed them to start gaining back market share, especially from PC enthusiasts. Now with today's current Ryzen 3000 CPUs, AMD is going toe-to-toe with Intel in gaming benchmarks for the first time ever since 2006, almost beating Intel's Core CPUs.



If AMD's new Zen 3 chips deliver on the promise of high gaming performance, we could see a massive swing in market share over to AMD. We already see AMD making a dent in Intel's market share with notebooks, if they can beat Intel in the gaming race, they'll have all the firepower they need to dominate the consumer space as a whole.