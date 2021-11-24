Asus' Best Esports Gaming Monitor is over $200 off

We know a thing or two about Black Friday monitor deals, but even we were surprised to see such a high discount on a blazing fast, pro-level gaming screen like this one! Right now at Amazon, get $210 off the 360Hz Asus ROG Swift PG259QN eSports gaming monitor, taking its price down to a more reasonable $489.

Asus ROG Swift PG259QN eSports gaming monitor: was $699.99, now $489.99 at Amazon Asus ROG Swift PG259QN eSports gaming monitor: was $699.99, now $489.99 at Amazon

This top-tier gaming monitor from Asus offers a buttery smooth 360Hz refresh rate and 1 ms (GTG) response time, alongside excellent IPS contrast and decent HDR10 visuals for a vivid and lightning fast FHD picture that will give you the competitive edge.

We already wrote about this display back in July when it was $100 off, so to see it discounted even further makes it a must-have! Our own Asus ROG Swift PG259QN review gave this screen a 4.5-star rating and our Editor’s Choice award, with its IPS contrast and HDR standing out as additional selling points.

Don’t let the price-to-resolution ratio scare you either, because a 360 fps max leads to some of smoothest gameplay you'll ever experience. Plus, the monitor's G-Sync works across the full 1 - 360Hz range.

The strengths continue with an accurate sRGB color gamut, an intelligent cooling system featuring a heatsink for long gameplay sessions and small tweaks for better gaming performance like an anti-glare bezel and repositioned indicator light.

And you get all this capability from a fast IPS screen — all in a sleek, stylish chassis with a great, ergonomic stand or VESA compatible mounting. If you’re looking to up your competitive game, this is the best monitor deal you can get today.