Trending

Asus' Best Esports Gaming Monitor is over $200 off

By

This is one of the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals of the day

Asus ROG Swift PG259QN
(Image credit: Future)

We know a thing or two about Black Friday monitor deals, but even we were surprised to see such a high discount on a blazing fast, pro-level gaming screen like this one! Right now at Amazon, get $210 off the 360Hz Asus ROG Swift PG259QN eSports gaming monitor, taking its price down to a more reasonable $489.

Asus ROG Swift PG259QN eSports gaming monitor: was $699.99, now $489.99 at Amazon

Asus ROG Swift PG259QN eSports gaming monitor: was $699.99, now $489.99 at Amazon
This top-tier gaming monitor from Asus offers a buttery smooth 360Hz refresh rate and 1 ms (GTG) response time, alongside excellent IPS contrast and decent HDR10 visuals for a vivid and lightning fast FHD picture that will give you the competitive edge.

View Deal

We already wrote about this display back in July when it was $100 off, so to see it discounted even further makes it a must-have! Our own Asus ROG Swift PG259QN review gave this screen a 4.5-star rating and our Editor’s Choice award, with its IPS contrast and HDR standing out as additional selling points.

Don’t let the price-to-resolution ratio scare you either, because a 360 fps max leads to some of smoothest gameplay you'll ever experience. Plus, the monitor's G-Sync works across the full 1 - 360Hz range.

The strengths continue with an accurate sRGB color gamut, an intelligent cooling system featuring a heatsink for long gameplay sessions and small tweaks for better gaming performance like an anti-glare bezel and repositioned indicator light.

And you get all this capability from a fast IPS screen — all in a sleek, stylish chassis with a great, ergonomic stand or VESA compatible mounting. If you’re looking to up your competitive game, this is the best monitor deal you can get today.

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.