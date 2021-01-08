Grab This Asus TUF 2K HDR Gaming Monitor for Just $329

You would expect a 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor with HDR, a 165 Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync to set you back around $400 or more. With this deal on the Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ display , you can start 2021 with a real specced-out bargain.

Until this Sunday (January 10), you can save $70 on the list price and get one for just $329.99 at Newegg.

Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ monitor: was $399.99, now $329.99 @ Newegg

This 27-inch curved WQHD display sports HDR400, a 165 Hz refresh rate with FreeSync, flicker-free low blue light technology, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs and a 3000:1 contrast ratio — all housed in a svelte design with VESA compatible mounting. View Deal

The more you read down the spec list, the more this deal is a no-brainer. This is a 27-inch curved VA panel with a 2k resolution, a 3000:1 contrast ratio and DisplayHDR400 certification for greater luminosity.

Gameplay is kept silky smooth at a fast 165 Hz refresh rate, with FreeSync built-in to stop any screen tearing ( AMD’s adaptive sync technology ). And all of this is enclosed in a nicely designed chassis with an infinite level of customization on its own stand or VESA mounting compatibility, to easily fit into your setup.

If you’re after the cream of the crop in this category, take a look at our best gaming monitors list . They are better, but also far more expensive. For those of you looking for a great option on a budget, the VG27WQ is a seriously good choice.