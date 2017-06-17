New Be Quiet! Coolers Caught Chilling At Computex

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Not only did be quiet! have its Limited Edition White Dark Base Pro 900 on display in Taipei, the company also brought a new all-in-one cooler and a low(ish) profile CPU air cooler as well.

This be quiet!-branded liquid cooler is made by Alphacool, the same company that launched the new Eisbaer AIO cooler at Computex. Although we may never see the 360mm Silent Loop all-in-one CPU cooler for sale in the United States, thanks to patents held by Asetek, the rest of the world will no doubt be interested in the company's latest addition to its line of all-in-one coolers.



This all-in-one CPU cooler sports a copper radiator fitted with three Pure Wings 2 PWM fans and features a decoupled reverse-flow pump, anti-kink hoses and a nickel-plated cold plate. The 360mm Silent Loop all-in-one cooler is compatible with both AMD and Intel platforms. Availability was listed as “coming soon.”



Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The be quiet! Shadow Rock TF2 is rather large for a "compact" CPU air cooler. Although this low-profile CPU cooler stands just 112mm tall, it is fitted with a 135mm cooling fan, which could cause RAM clearance issues on some motherboards. According to the company, the Shadow Rock TF2 features five 6mm copper heatpipes attached to densely packed aluminum fins allowing this cooler to dissipate up to 160W of heat energy while remaining almost inaudible at just under 25dB. The cooler ships with mounting brackets that are compatible with both AMD and Intel platforms.

Both products come with a three year factory warranty. No pricing information was available at press time.

