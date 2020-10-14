Who doesn't crave more power? Whether you're charging your laptop over USB Type-C or carrying a portable battery in your pocket to keep your phone going, we rely heavily on power accessories. And, even if you already have one or two chargers, you could always use another one that's smaller or offers more ports.

Fortunately, chargers and power banks are among the items with the best Prime Day tech deals . That's because the leading players in this industry -- Aukey, Anker and RAVPower -- all have huge discounts. You can even find some of the Best USB-C Laptop Chargers -- the really tiny ones -- at discounted prices. If you're still using the heavy power brick that came with your laptop, this is your opportunity to upgrade (provided that your laptop charges over Type-C).

To help you save, we're listing the best Prime Day charger and power bank deals below. For more savings, be sure to check out our lists of the best Prime Day deals overall, the best Prime Day laptop deals, best Prime Day gaming PC deals, the best Prime Day monitor deals, the best Prime Day SSD deals and the best Prime Day Raspberry Pi deals.

Aukey 60W Charger: was $25 now $16 @Amazon

This is just a ridiculously low price for a charger that can juice most Type-C laptops, including the Dell XPS 13 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon. It almost goes without saying that it can also charge your phone. Clip the coupon to get it at this price.View Deal

ZeroLemon JuiceBox Pro 20100 mAh Laptop Power Bank: was $40 now $32 @Amazon

This power bank can output up to 45W at once, allowing it to power a laptop, not just charge it. It also can take up to 45W of power input, allowing it to charge really quickly. It can also do wireless Qi charging for devices that support it.View Deal

Anker 40W 4-Port Wall Charger: was $25 now $20 @Amazon

If you need to charge a lot of phones or tablets at once, this portable, 4-port charger is just the ticket. It offers up to 8 amps per port.View Deal

Aukey Omnia 100W (2-Port) Charger: was $49 now $35 @Amazon

One of Aukey's super-slim Omnia series, this charger has dual USB-C ports so, with 100W total, it offers enough power to run a MacBook Pro going at full speed or two regular Ultrabooks at once. View Deal

Aukey 6-Port, 60W Charger: was $32 now $23 @Amazon

This is a great charger to keep in your living room or bedroom so everyone in the family can juice up. It has 6x Type-A ports and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 for speedy power. Clip the coupon to get it at this price.View Deal

Aukey 10,000 mAh USB-C Power Bank: was $17 now $11 @Amazon

This slim power bank has both USB Type-A and USB Type-C power ports so it can charge two devices at once. The Type-C port outputs 5V, 3A which is also enough to power a Raspberry Pi. Clip the coupon and use coupon code H8BQDH2J at checkout.View Deal

Aukey PA-S24 12-outlet, 5-USB power strip: was $49, now $35 @ Amazon

This vertical power strip sits on top of your desk or attaches to the bottom of it to save you a ton of space. A mix of USB Type-A and Type-C ports lets you charge your phone or even power a Raspberry Pi without additional adapters. View Deal

RAVPower 65W 4-port USB PD Charger: was $59 now $35 @Amazon

This 4-port, charging station is meant to stay on a table or desk and provide enough juice to power one laptop and charge up to three other devices at once. It has two USB Type-C PD ports and two Type-A ports.View Deal

Anker USB C 18W PD Charger: was $20 now $14 @Amazon

This lightweight, highly portable phone charger offers up to 18W of USB PD power for juicing your mobile device.View Deal