Best Prime Day Razer Deals for 2021

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and we're keeping an eye out for the best deals on Razer's gaming products, including some of the best gaming laptops, as well as peripherals and other accessories.



While some Prime Day deals come from vendors we've never heard of, Razer is a big name in the gaming space and has landed on our list of the best gaming mice, best gaming keyboards and several others.



Best Razer Laptop Deals

Razer Blade 15 Base Model: was $1,235, now $999.99 @ Amazon The Razer Blade 15 Base Model pairs an 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series chip with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for 1080p gaming on the go. This version also has a 120 Hz display.

Best Razer Keyboard Deals

Razer Turret Keyboard & Mouse: was $232, now $200 @ Amazon

The Razer Turret is a keyboard and mouse bundle designed for couch gamers. The mechanical keyboard has a slide-out mat for the included mouse so you can game on your lap. Besides PC, it also works on Xbox consoles.

Razer Huntsman Mini 60%: was $129, now $99 at Amazon

Razer Huntsman Mini 60%: was $129, now $99 at Amazon

Gamers who want the most space as possible on their desk will appreciate this 60% keyboard, which cuts everything down to the essentials. This model uses Razer's Linear Optical switches, and, of course, is backlit with Chromam RGB.

Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad: was $79, now $49 at Amazon

Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad: was $79, now $49 at Amazon

This 32-key, programmable keypad is great for assigning macro keys for your favorite games or for media editing programs. There's also a thumbstick and the ability to customize the RGB backlighting.

Best Razer Mice Deals

Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming MouseThis: was $49, now $39 at Amazon

Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming MouseThis: was $49, now $39 at Amazon

This sleek, wired mouse has 11 programmable buttons, Chroma RGB lighting and a maximum resolution of 20,000 DPI. It also features an ergonomic shape and speedy mechanical switches.

Razer DeathAdder Essential Black Mouse: was $27, now $20 at Amazon

Razer DeathAdder Essential Black Mouse: was $27, now $20 at Amazon

Razer's 5-button DeathAdder continues to be one of the most popular gaming mice. It may have been supplanted by the DeathAdder V2, but $20 will get you a capable 6400 dpi sensor and a wired connection. Most people don't need anything more. Nominally a $50 mouse, it normally sells for $27–$30.

Razer DeathAdder Essential White Mouse: was $27, now $20 at Amazon

Razer DeathAdder Essential White Mouse: was $27, now $20 at Amazon

This is the same as the above, only in white plastic instead of black. You get the same 6400 dpi sensor and braided cable, and it's a fairly light and precise mouse. The official MSRP is $50, but these normally sell for $27–$30. Take an extra 26% off for Prime Day and you can get this mouse for just $20.

Razer Viper Mini: was $29.99, now $19.99 @ Amazon

Razer Viper Mini: was $29.99, now $19.99 @ Amazon

This portable mouse is just 61 grams, with an 8500 DPI optical sensor and a drag-free cord to make moving it around your mouse pad a breeze.

Best Razer Audio Deals

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Headset: was $59, now $49 at Amazon

This bright green headset comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB DAC and powerful 50mm drivers.View Deal