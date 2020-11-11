Curved MSI Monitor Drops to $189 at Best Buy

With the holiday season inching closer, now is an excellent time to shop for the computer lovers in your life. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here and that means deals on monitors , SSDs and more!

We're working around the clock to find you the best deals on tech we can find. Today we're highlighting a discount on the MSI G27C5 monitor, which is now $189 at Best Buy. Be sure to check out our list of best gaming monitors to see what's leading the way spec-wise for monitors in 2020.

MSI Optix G27C5: was $229, now $189 @BestBuy

This is a 27-inch curved monitor from MSI. It has an FHD @165Hz panel. It's usually priced around $229 but you can pick it up today for just $189.View Deal

This gaming monitor features a curved panel spanning 27-inches corner to corner. The refresh rate can get as high as 165 Hz while the resolution maxes out at 1920 x 1080.

The G27C5 supports AMD FreeSync to help reduce screen tearing. You can use one of two HDMI ports or a DisplayPort for input. According to the specs, the contrast ratio is 3000:1.

This monitor includes an optional stand. However, you can easily attach this screen to an arm or wall using a 100mm x 100mm VESA mount.

Check out the MSI G27C5 product page on the Best Buy website for more details and checkout options.