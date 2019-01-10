AMD’s New Radeon VII GPU Is Coming to Alienware Area-51

AMD just announced the world’s first 7nm gaming GPU in the Radeon VII today. The graphics card will be available in February for $699 and is also going to be in Dell’s Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop, we’ve learned.

We spotted the upcoming Alienware refresh at AMD’s booth at the CES trade show in Las Vegas today. AMD wasn’t sure about availability or pricing, but we’ve reached out to Dell for more info and will update this post if we hear back.

What we do know is that the Threadripper Edition of the desktop will run on an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X CPU and sport at least 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD and 2TB HDD.

We can make guesswork at what this desktop will cost by looking at the current AMD-based Alienware Area-51 pricing. The configuration most closely related to what we saw at CES today goes for $3,699.99 for an Threadripper 2920X (lesser than that of the new desktop), 16GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and 2TB HDD, plus a liquid cooled Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080.

AMD Radeon VII

The AMD Radeon VII is AMD’s answer to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080. It’s said to bring significant improvement over AMD’s current flagship gaming graphics card, the Radeon RX Vega 64 with up to 29 percent and 39 percent respective speed gains in gaming and content creation. We’ll have to wait to see how that advanced tech plays with the Alienware Area-51.