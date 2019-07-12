Credit: Dell

Prime Day may start on Monday, but Amazon's competitors are getting in on the act early with great sales to steal your eye, and perhaps a few dollars from your wallet.

Take Dell's sale on the 27" S2719DGF gaming monitor, for instance. This QHD monitor is marked down for Dell's Black Friday in July event, which oddly lasts until Monday. This monitor is now only $285, down from the normal $399 list price, and you save an extra 5% if you sign up to be a member. Did we mention it comes with free shipping?

· Dell 27" S2719DGF monitor with free shipping.

The monitor sports a 1ms gray-to-gray response time and a 2560x1440 resolution at either 60Hz (Native HDMI), 144Hz (HDMI 2 and DisplayPort), or 155MHz (Overclock with Display Port). The panel supports AMD's FreeSync and has a 350 nit brightness rating, along with a 10,000:01:00 contrast ratio. You also get three connection options with HDMI 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and DisplayPort 1.2 connectors. A few USB ports, a USB BC1.2 charging port, and headphones and audio line-out mini-jacks round out the package.

Should You Buy This Monitor?

Remember, if this is your first foray into high-end 2560 x 1440 gaming, you'll need to make sure you have a beefy enough graphics card. For more help on making sure you buy the best monitor for your needs, take a look at our PC Monitor Buying Guide.

