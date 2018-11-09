Eurocom Tornado F7W Laptop Arrives With i9-9900K, 128GB RAM

Eurocom has taken the wraps off the Tornado F7W, the brand's latest high-end mobile workstation powered by an Intel Core i9-9900K octa-core processor and Nvidia Quadro P5200 graphics.
The Tornado F7W is a heavy-duty mobile workstation with a black, aluminium alloy exterior and backlit keyboard. It's equipped with a 17.3-inch matte screen, and Eurocom offers two display options. The Full HD (FHD) option ($3,499 / £2,399) features a TN panel (Chi Mei N173HHE-G32) with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time and coverage of 94 percent of the NTSC color gamut. The more expensive UHD option ($3,669 / £2,516) employs an IPS panel (AUO B173ZAN01.0 I) with a 60HZ refresh rate, 1,000:1 contrast ratio, 100 percent coverage of the Adobe sRGB color gamut and 400 nits of brightness (contrast and brightness for the TN panel were not readily available).
Eurocom touts the Tornado F7W as a fully upgradeable laptop. It features a LGA1151 socket for housing modern desktop processors and a modular Mobile PCI Express Module (MXM) 3.1 design for workstation-grade Quadro graphics cards. The laptop is based on the Intel C246 chipset and, therefore, supports a wide range of Coffee Lake processors, such as the recently launched Intel Core i9-9900K and Core i7-9700K processors, as well as the previous generation of Core 8000-series chips. Processor support extends to the hexa-core Xeon E-2176G and E-2186G parts as well.
Being a workstation in nature, the Tornado F7W is only available with Nvidia Quadro graphics options. Sorry, gamers. The laptop utilizes MXM 3.1 modules, which are 82 x 105mm in size. Consumers can outfit the Tornado F7W with a Nvidia Quadro P5200, P420 or P3200 graphics card.
Samsung's 16Gb advancement has paved the way for high-density 32GB SO-DIMM modules. Equipped with four DDR4 SO-DIMM memory slots, the Tornado F7W can accommodate up to 128GB of memory with speeds up to 2,666MHz. There is only a handful of laptops on the market that are designed to support ECC (error-correcting code) and non-ECC memory, and the Eurocom's Tornado F7W is one of them.
The Tornado F7W mobile workstation is equipped with three M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 slots and two 2.5-inch SATA III bays, so consumers can have up to five physical drives and scale up to 22TB of storage space. There is support for RAID 0, 1, 5 and 10 configurations with conventional 2.5-inch SSDs and RAID 0, 1 and 5 configurations with NVMe SSDs. The Tornado F7W comes with a Thunderbolt 3.0 port, five USB 3.1 ports, one Mini DisplayPort 1.2 and one HDMI 2.0 port. As a result, the laptop can output video up to four displays for enhanced productivity.
According to Eurocom, the Tornado F7W is also rich in security features. Consumers have access to a Smartcard reader, TPM 2.0 module, fingerprint scanner and BIOS disk encryption for data protection. Eurocom even offers an "anti-hacking package," which basically removes the laptop's webcam, microphone and wireless connectivity.
The Tornado F7W is available for purchase at Eurocom's website. The base configuration starts at $3,499 (£2,399).
Well, not a modern laptop. Looks like my old Dell laptop from 15 years ago in size.
No, it has 1 major weak point: the cost. They say the base cost is $3,500USD. Just for fun, I tried to come up with a comparison against a comparable desktop. I had to switch it over to the i7-9700K (PCPartPicker didn't have the available Xeon types listed) & the Quadro P4000 (ditto on available Quadro models) & bumped it up to 2x16GB DDR4-2133 RAM, but other than that I left the default options on the laptop alone...& it comes in at $4,427 USD (http://www.eurocom.com/ec/configure(2,452,0)TornadoF7W)...& that's without an OS (that's an extra option per the site).
Going for a similar desktop build, using the same model of HDD as the laptop had, same Quadro P4000, same i7-9700K, on an ATX build, sans DVD drive (just like the laptop), & only missing the 8-in-1 smart card reader, biometric reader, & webcam the laptop has...I was able to build a desktop with a 23.6" UHD monitor (slightly faster refresh rate) for much, much cheaper...in fact, at $1,866 USD (https://pcpartpicker.com/list/bNxVHh) it's less than half the price.
So, sure, you can get a "workstation" laptop, that uses & can be upgraded with desktop CPUs...but the premium, oh the premium!
Also, I would hope that Ethernet jack is > 1 Gbps. The fact they didn't mention it doesn't make me hopeful.
This thing is for real photographers, video editors needing 30+ MP and 4k real time video editing or CAD and SQL work. I don't want it to be as thin as a credit card and half a pound.
I buy this laptop to take what a crappy macbook pro can do in 1 hour and cut it down to less than 15 minutes. And yes it is going to be an inch and a half thick, get less than an hour battery life.
With this laptop there will be no complaining about Light Room running slow cause Adobe is dumb and it will play every version of Crysis at 60FPS at max graphics settings.
It will also make your desktop gaming rig cry.
From the article: Being a workstation in nature, the Tornado F7W is only available with Nvidia Quadro graphics options. Sorry, gamers.
The point of this machine is not gaming.