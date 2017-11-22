FSP Rolls Out Two New Mid-Tower Cases

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

FSP announced the addition of two new cases to its CMT line of chassis. These two new mid-tower cases, with the exception of side panel construction, are virtually identical.

The CMT110 and CMT120 are both mid-tower chassis measuring 415 x 185 x 450mm (L x W x H) and tipping the scales at barely 8.25lbs. Both cases can accommodate up to ATX motherboards and full-size graphics cards up to 340mm. The seven expansion slots should make it easy to mount multi-GPU configurations in either chassis. In addition to mounting locations for two 3.5" and one 2.5" hard drives, FSP also included not one, but two mounting locations for 5.25" drives and drive bay accessories.

These cases support up to six 120mm fans, although only one comes installed from the factory. Air cooling aficionados will be delighted to learn that CPU air coolers up to 160mm can be fitted in these new cases. Power supplies up to 170mm in length are supported under the steel PSU tunnel that spans the length of the case. Radiator and all-in-one coolers up to 240mm are supported in the front of these chassis. The fan mounting locations in the top and rear of the chassis can also be fitted with 120mm all-in-one coolers as well.

The front panel is home to USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports and separate 3.5mm jacks for headphone and microphone. The CMT110 features a solid metal side panel with a vented opening that can accommodate an optional 120mm fan. The CMT120 is equipped with a full-cover clear plastic side panel for those of you who like to have your system build on display.

We noticed that adding an “A” to the model number of both versions of this chassis nets you an extra USB 3.0 port and two 120mm intake fans in either blue or red. Pricing and availability were not available at the time of writing. We have reached out to the company for more information.