Have you ever wanted to customize your graphics card with your own design? Well, Galax has launched the brand's new GeForce RTX 2060 Super, dubbed 'Star,' that allows you to do just that.

Credit: Tmall

The Galax GeForce RTX 2060 Super Star features a translucent, plastic shroud with a pair of matching fans. It measures 283 x 139 x 42mm. Like your typical modern gaming graphics card, the GeForce RTX 2060 Super Star features customizable RGB lighting. However, the graphics card's selling point is that it allows you to personalize its shroud and backplate to your heart's liking.

Credit: Tmall

Tmall, a leading Chinese e-commerce website, currently offers a couple of design options for the GeForce RTX 2060 Super Star. Furthermore, you can send in your own design, and the Chinese retailer will print and implement it onto the graphics card for you. Being a personalized design and all, you won't be able to return your purchase to Tmall. However, the Galax's limited three-year warranty remains intact. Tmall doesn't mention what type of material it's using, but we're guessing the skins are probably vinyl stickers. If Galax releases the design file, you can probably print your own skins and slap them on the graphics card.



Credit: Tmall

In terms of specifications, the GeForce RTX 2060 Super Star retains the majority of Nvidia's reference GeForce RTX 2060 Super's specifications. You still get 2,176 CUDA cores, 272 Tensor cores and 34 RT cores. The graphics card's 8GB of GDDR6 memory still runs at 1,750 MHz (14,000 MHz) across a 256-bit memory interface to output up to 448 GB/s of memory bandwidth. The GeForce RTX 2060 Super Star has the same 1,470 MHz base clock as a reference model. However, it boasts a 1,695 MHz boost clock, which is 45 MHz higher.

The GeForce RTX 2060 Super Star relies on one 8-pin PCIe power connector for external power. It also provides one HDMI 2.0b port and three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs for connecting your displays.

Tmall sells the GeForce RTX 2060 Super Star for 3,499 yuan, which is equivalent to $493.40.