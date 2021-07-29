Gigabyte 170 Hz QHD Gaming Monitor Dips Under $300 — Thanks to a $70 Discount

We’re big fans of the Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch QHD gaming monitor — it packs a fast refresh and huge color into a sleek design. In fact, we gave it an impressive 4-star rating, but nothing makes a good monitor better than a price cut!

At Amazon, you can pick up the Gigabyte M27Q for $289.99 , which is a beefy $70 discount.

Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch gaming monitor: was $359.99, now $289.99 at Amazon

This 27-inch gaming monitor features a QHD resolution with a buttery smooth 170Hz refresh rate, adaptive sync for smooth variable refresh rate gameplay, a wide DCI-P3 color gamut, low input lag and HDR.View Deal

The price-to-performance ratio here is impressive compared to the best gaming monitors, and there’s a lot to love about this panel. Alongside the big specs, you’ve got plenty of I/O including USB pass-through ports, great on-board OSD software for changing settings on the fly with your keyboard and mouse, and a black equalizer for keeping the contrast where you want it.

All of this is packed into a sleek design with an ergonomic stand that offers plenty of customization and a stylish, restrained design, to fit into your setup.

So, what are you waiting for? With $70 off, this is a great gaming monitor to update your rig with.