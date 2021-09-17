Get $130 off this Gigabyte 32-inch QHD gaming monitor

Just as soon as I thought Gigabyte was done cutting the price of its gaming monitors with the G27Q, another deep discount catches me off guard! This one’s pretty special, as it comes on a 32-inch QHD panel with an impressively high refresh rate.

At Newegg, the Gigabyte M32Q is now just $369.99 after a $130 discount for today only. Plus, you get a free copy of Outriders with it.

We haven’t reviewed this specific model, but we did go in depth on the smaller version with our Gigabyte M27Q monitor review . If one thing is for sure, this is a very capable and speedy gaming monitor with a huge color gamut and super-low input lag.

The sRGB mode is impressively color accurate, too, and the KVM switch is an ultimate convenience tool for those with multiple devices. Plus, the TUV Rheinland certified low blue light technology promises long play sessions without any real eye fatigue.

All of this comes packed into a sleek, stylish chassis with plenty of I/O (1x DisplayPort 1.2, 2x HDMI 2.0, 3x USB 3.0 and 1x USB Type-C), VESA-compatible mounting and lots of customization thanks to the OSD Sidekick software. If you’ve been looking for a new big-screen upgrade to your current setup, this is a great way to go.