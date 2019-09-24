Intel Publishes Datasheet For Upcoming Intel 495 Chipset

Credit: Intel

Intel has finally released the official datasheet for the brand-new Intel 495-series chipset, which was first spotted a few months back in the Intel Server Chipset Driver (10.1.18010.8141).

Surprising as it may sound, Intel's document simply states that the new chipset is compatible with 'Premium-U' and 'Premium-Y' processors. These are low-powered mobile chips that prioritize power efficiency over raw performance.Unfortunately, Intel doesn't specify if the the 495 chipset is designed for the 14nm Comet Lake or 10nm Ice Lake processors. It's possible that the chipset will support both.

The Intel 495 chipset makes use of an OPI (On Package DMI interconnect Interface) x8 interface that's rated with a data transfer rate up to 4 GT/s. The datasheet reveals two chipsets, one tailored for the U-series chips and another for the Y-series.

Features SKU

Premium U Premium Y SATA Ports (all 6 Gb/s capable) Up to 3 Up to 2 PCIe Lanes Up to 16 Gen3 lanes (6 devices maximum) Up to 14 Gen3 lanes (5 devices maximum)

USB 2.0 Ports 10 HS (USB2.0) 6 HS (USB2.0)

USB 3.0 Ports Up to 6 SuperSpeed USB 10 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1/Gen 2x1) Up to 6 SuperSpeed USB 10 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1/Gen 2x1)

SDXC SDXC 3.0 SDXC 3.0

The chipset for 'Premium-U' chips accommodates up to three SATA ports, 16 PCIe 3.0 lanes, six USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (10 Gbps) and 10 USB 2.0 ports. On the other hand, the chipset for 'Premium-Y' SKUs comes with slightly fewer features, such as support for up to two SATA ports, 14 PCIe 3.0 lanes and six USB 2.0 ports. Both chipsets support the SDXC 3.0 standard, meaning you can use SD cards with capacities up to 2TB. The chipset also has a built-in WiFi MAC but will most likely require a CNVi module as well.

According to Intel, there are more than 90 Comet Lake and 34 Ice Lake laptop designs in the work. The new laptops should arrive around this holiday season.

