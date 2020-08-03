Intel Tiger Lake Allegedly Beats AMD Ryzen 4000 In Single-Thread Workloads

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A newly-posted series of PassMark Software results (via @TUM_APISAK) show that Intel's 11th Generation Tiger Lake chips can't hang with AMD's Ryzen 4000-series (codename Renoir) APUs in multi-threaded workloads. However, Team Blue is reportedly still the reigning champ in single-threaded performance.

The Core i7-1165G7 and the Ryzen 7 4800U are the two processors caught in today's brawl. The former is a 10nm++ processor that wields four Willow Cove cores clocked at 2.8 GHz, while the latter is a 7nm chip that flexes eight Zen 2 cores with a 1.8 GHz base clock. Regardless of what each chipmaker calls the technology, both chips come with threaded cores.

The difference in core counts and base clock speeds between the quad-core Core i7-1165G7 and octo-core Ryzen 7 4800U is abundantly clear. Before even looking at the benchmark results, it's safe to speculate that the AMD chip will excel in multi-threaded workloads.

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) Ryzen 7 4800U 8 / 16 1.8 / 4.2 8 15 Core i7-1165G7* 4 / 8 2.8 / 4.7 12 ?

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

PassMark essentially averages all the results from the software's PerformanceTest submissions to calculate the final score. The Ryzen 7 4800U has been out for some time now, so PassMark is working with a sample size of 55. There's only one sample for the Core i7-1165G7, so the margin for error is very high. That means we should take the benchmark results with a grain of salt.

According to PassMark, the Core i7-1165G7's 1 GHz higher base clock propelled the chip to a single-thread score of 3,273 points. The Ryzen 7 4800U scored 2,631 points in the same test. Therefore, the Core i7-1165G7 delivered up to 24.4% higher single-core performance than the Ryzen 7 4800U.

Core i7-1165G7 vs. Ryzen 7 4800U (Image credit: PassMark Software)

At the end of the day, the Ryzen 7 4800U is still the superior chip of the two. For what it's worth, PassMark rates the Ryzen 7 4800U with an overall score of 17,552 points and the Core i7-1165G7 with 13,372 points. As you can tell, the octa-core processor is generally up to 31.3% better than the Core i7-1165G7, at least according to PassMark's metrics.

It is normal that benchmark submissions and other leaks start to surface as we get closer to a processor launch. Like the saying goes, a win is a win, and Tiger Lake appears to have beaten Renoir in single-core performance.

Intel will hold a big virtual event on September 2. The chipmaker hasn't explicitly confirmed that it will announce Tiger Lake at the event, but the general expectation is that Intel will ultimately unleash the 10nm++ processors at the event.