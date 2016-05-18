Leap Motion Releases Updated VR Mount For Retail VR HMDs

Leap Motion released an updated version of the VR developer mount so that you can use your Leap Motion controller with the HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift CV1.

In the last two years, Leap Motion has transitioned towards the VR market with its hand tracking technology. The company has a deal with OSVR to bring the technology to the open source HMD project, and it has hinted at as-yet unannounced partnerships with other HMD makers that will also integrate Leap Motion sensor technology into their designs.

Leap Motion designed a mount that would attach the Leap Motion sensor to the front of an Oculus Rift developer kit, but the former design doesn’t fit well with the final release of the Rift. It also didn’t fit onto the front of the Vive very well, due to the curvature of the HMD.

Leap Motion went back to the drawing board and designed the Universal VR Dev Mount. The new mount features a concave surface that lines up with the curvature of the front of the Rift and Vive HMDs. The mount holds on with 3M adhesive, so it can also be mounted to developer versions of the Rift.

The previous developer mount included a 3-foot long USB 3.0 extension cable, which was necessary to reach the front of the Rift DK2. The retail Rift includes a 10-foot cable, and the tether for the Vive is 15 feet long, so Leap Motion included a 15-foot long USB 3.0 extension. You should be able to use the Leap Motion controller with your room-scale movement.

Leap Motion is selling the Universal VR Dev Mount for $19.99 on its website. For a limited time, the company is offering the mount and sensor in a bundle for $74.99.

