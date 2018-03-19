Magic Leap Announces ‘Creator Portal,’ SDK Now Available

Magic Leap is gearing up to release the Magic Leap One mixed reality lightfield headset, and the company is now opening the doors for interested developers to get their feet wet and start creating experiences for the upcoming immersive platform. Magic Leap today opened the Magic Leap Creator Portal, which includes everything you would need to start developing content.

In the Creator Portal, you’ll find documentation to help you get started working with Magic Leap’s mixed reality lightfield platform, including documentation for working with the Magic Leap controller, the features of the headset and how to write code that addresses them, and how to design for spatial computing.

Magic Leap also released the Magic Leap Lumin SDK, which enables developers to start creating software before they even have a Magic Leap One headset. The Lumin SDK includes documentation for using features such as gestures and voice input. It also includes tools for testing your code, such as the Magic Leap Simulator, which enables you to execute Magic Leap code on a Mac or Windows PC.

Seasoned developers shouldn’t have much trouble transitioning to Magic Leap development. The Lumin SDK is a C/C++ -based toolchain, and it is already compatible with Unity 3D and Unreal Engine 4.

Access to the Magic Leap Creator Portal is free, and anyone can sign up. Currently, Magic Leap is only accepting accounts for individuals—it does not have a system setup for company profiles yet. Magic Leap said that company signups are coming soon, but it did not indicate when that would be.

So far, Magic Leap hasn’t announced a shipping date for the mixed reality lightfield headset. In late December, Magic Leap revealed the Magic Leap One HMD and the company said that it would begin shipping kits in “early 2018,” and it started accepting signups to be first in line when the kits go on sale. Magic Leap also remains tight-lipped about the price of the device, but Magic Leap CEO, Rony Abovitz, recently made it known that the Magic Leap One wouldn’t be a budget device.