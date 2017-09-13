MSI Announces Slim And Light VR Stealth Pro Gaming Notebooks

MSI has announced a pair of new VR ready laptops even as it once again neglected to provide any information on availability or pricing. The product page even lists the CPU simply as “Up to 7th generation Intel Core i7 processors” and RAM as “Up to 32GB of DDR4-2400.”

First of all, these new gaming laptops are not to be confused with the GS63VR Stealth Pro we reviewed late last year, the GT73VR Titan Pro-201 announced around the same time, or the beastly GT73VR Titan SLI 4K gaming laptop MSI rolled out just a few months ago. Though similarly named, the aforementioned laptops vary greatly in features, specs and performance.

This is what we do know about these two new Stealth Pro laptops: The GS73VR and GS63VR Stealth Pro can both can be outfitted with Intel’s 7th generation Core i7 processors, up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 dual channel memory, a GeForce GTX 1070 8GB graphics card, and storage options that include NVMe M.2 SSDs. MSI also claimed that the GT63VR is the slimmest GeForce GTX 1070-powered gaming laptop on the market (with this display type).

These laptops also share features such as an Intel HM175 chipset, Killer Gb LAN and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1 connectivity, an RGB Gaming Keyboard by Steelseries with full color backlighting, and Silver Lining printed keys. Thunderbolt 3 allows for data transfer rates up to 40Gbps, as well as 4K displays with daisy chain capabilities. The USB 3.1 ultra speed interface supports up to 5V and 3A current output for charging.

The GS63VR's 15.6" screen and the GS73VR's 17" display feature 120Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, as well as color fidelity of close to 100% sRGB. Both laptops feature a 3-cell 51Whr battery and MSI’s proprietary Cooler Boost Titan, a cooling module that features up to 12 heatpipes and dual Whirlwind fans. These laptops ship with either Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro.

Again, pricing and availability were not available at press time. We’ve reached out to the company for more information.

MSI GS73VR 7RE Stealth Pro GS63VR 7RF Stealth Pro Processor Up to 7th generation Intel Core i7 processors Memory Up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 Graphics GeForce GTX 1070 8GB Display 17.3" FHD (1920x1080), 120Hz, 5ms, Wide-View 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level Storage 1x M.2 SSD Combo (NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 / SATA ) 1x 2.5" SATA HDD Ports 3x USB 3.0 (Type-A) 1x Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 2.0 Mini DP 1.2 Headphone-out jack (Audio-in Combo) SD Card Reader DC-in Jack Networking Killer Gb LAN Killer ac Wi-Fi + Bluetooth v4.1 Battery 3-Cell Dimensions (W x D x H) 411.8 x 284.9 x 19.6mm 380 x 249 x 17.7mm Weight 2.43kg 1.8kg

Update, 9/15/17, 9:33am PT: Fixed typos.