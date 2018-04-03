MSI Updates Laptop Lineup With 8th Generation Coffee Lake-H CPUs

MSI didn’t waste any time diving into Intel’s 8th generation processors, refreshing most of its gaming laptop lineup with the new Coffee Lake-H CPUs.

GS65 Stealth Sneaks In

The company showcased a set of three gaming laptops ranging from thin and light to immense and powerful. First up is the GS65 Stealth, a thin and light gaming laptop that measures in at 14.1 x 9.57 x 0.69” and weighs about 4.14lbs. It features a 1920 x 1080 144Hz 7ms display powered by a GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q or GTX 1060 GPU, and the CPU has been updated to “the latest 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor,” which we now know to be the -8750H.

The GS65 Stealth supports up to 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-2400/2666 SODIMM memory and sports two M.2 slots that support PCIe 3.0 x4 SSDs. One of the M.2 interfaces also support SATA drives. USB connectivity consists of a USB 3.1 Type-C (Thunderbolt 3) and three USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-A ports. You can connect additional displays via an HDMI 2.0 or mini DisplayPort 1.2 interface, and the 180W adapter and 82WH battery give it some serious power and projected battery life.

Titans Go!

The MSI GT series is where MSI stocks its top-tier components, with the GT63, GT75, and GT83 Titan gaming laptops all getting the upgrade to 8th generation Coffee Lake CPUs. The GT75 is the first (and currently only) MSI laptop to feature an Intel Core i9 CPU (many others have followed, or at least dove in at the same time), making it one of the most powerful single-GPU options in its mobile device catalog. The i9-8950HK is overclockable and is joined by GeForce GTX 1070 or 1080 graphics and two screen options for the 17.3” clamshell – a 1920 x 1080 120Hz 3ms IPS or 3840 x 2160 60Hz IPS display.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The GT63 and GT83 are both equipped with a new Core i7 processor, but the display and graphics options are night and day. The 18.3” GT83 Titan can be equipped with GTX 1070 or 1080 graphics in SLI (meaning there’s two of them), and the display only comes in a 1920 x 1080 60Hz IPS panel. The GT63 features a 15.6” 1920 x 1080 120Hz 3ms IPS display and a SteelSeries RGB gaming keyboard. However, the GT83 trumps the GT63’s per-key RGB keyboard with a Cherry MX Speed Silver mechanical keyboard.

Raiders of the RGB

MSI’s GE Raider RGB Edition gaming laptops also made the jump to 8th generation Intel processors, with the two new models featuring up to a Core i7-8750HQ on an HM370 chipset with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or 1070 graphics, up to 32GB of DDR4-2400/2666, and storage connectivity that includes two M.2 interfaces (one PCIe 3.0 x4/SATA, one PCIe only) and a 2.5” SATA 6GB/s device.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The GE63 Raider RGB sports a 15.6” 1920 x 1080 120Hz 3ms IPS display, but you can get it bigger with the GE73 Raider RGB’s 17.3” screen with the same specifications. Depending on your choice of GPU, the MSI GE63 and GE73 Raider RGB feature a 180W (GTX 1060) or 230W (GTX 1070) AC adapter.

All Things Shall Be Coffee

MSI didn’t stop with a handful of models – gaming laptops across the company’s entire product stack are also being updated with the newest 8th generation Intel processors, including devices from the GP, GL, and GV series and the entire Stealth Pro line.

MSI said that the new laptops are available for pre-order on Amazon and Newegg, and that they will ship and hit store shelves on April 16.

MSI GS65 Stealth THIN-051 Laptop View Site

MSI GE63 Raider RGB-012 Laptop View Site