MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge Motherboard $20 Off at B&H

Finding a good motherboard deal is often harder compared to other components. Balancing budget and performance is critical when building a desktop, and you definitely don't want to skimp on your motherboard. Check out our list of best motherboards for 2020 to see what's leading the motherboard market today.

Today we're highlighting a discount on the MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge Wi-Fi motherboard. It's usually listed at $179 but is available today for just $159.

MSI MPG B550 GAMING EDGE: was $179, now $159

This motherboard features an AMD B550 chipset and supports AM4 processors.

This motherboard from MSI is designed with an ATX form factor. It uses an AMD B550 Chipset and supports processors using an AM4 socket.

This edition can support four modules of DDR4 with speeds up to 4866MHz. You can add the ambiance of custom RGB lighting using the Mystic Light Extension.