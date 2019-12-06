MSI 5700 XT Graphics Card Just $349

The Radeon RX 5700 XT remains AMD's flagship consumer GPU for good reason. This chip is capable of delivering really smooth game play at 1080p or 2K at reasonably high settings.

Before this past holiday deals season, you would be hard pressed to find a card with a 5700 XT selling for less than $400, but in the past couple of weeks, we've seen a couple fall well below that mark. Right now, Newegg is selling the MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT Evoke OC for just $349, after coupon code and mail-in rebate.

MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT: was $389 now $349

Using a mail-in rebate and the promor code 38CWDL29, you can get this 5700 XT card with dual-fans for just $349. That matches the lowest price we've seen for a card with AMD's flagship consumer GPU.View Deal

The Evoke comes with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM, a base clock of 1,690 MHz and a boost clock of 1,945 MHz. That's significantly higher than the 1,755 MHz boost clock on AMD's RX 5700 XT reference design.

