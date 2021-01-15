Noctua's Getting Ready for Intel Rocket Lake CPUs

It's no secret that Intel's 11th Generation Rocket Lake-S CPUs are nearing. Intel has yet to announce exact specs, pricing or even as much as a launch date. However, the vendor did dish out a load of juicy technical details on the Core i9-11900K flagship earlier this week for CES. CES also brought an onslaught of Z590 and B560 motherboard announcements for the new chips, which indicates that a launch date is nearing.

With that in mind, Noctua has started prepping its compatibility list for which coolers work on which boards. And it's already made good progress. Thus far, the list comprises over 30 Z590 boards and 11 B560 planks. The list is far from complete, but many of the most popular options are already accounted for.

Remember that this is a tedious process, as Noctua has a ton of coolers in its arsenal. It also tests discontinued models for a total of 55 coolers. So to already have this information at our disposal ahead of launch is nothing short of impressive.

You can find Noctua's Z590 compatibility list here and the B560 list is here. If a cooler is incompatible, you'll see a red cross with your motherboard and cooler combo and the reasoning why. But if it does fit, you'll see a big green checkmark.

That said, some coolers require upgrades to their SecuFirm mounting kits to fit on the LGA1200 CPU socket. But Noctua almost always provides these free of charge, including for discontinued coolers (assuming you have proof of purchase).