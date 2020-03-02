Nvidia GeForce Now Streaming Service Loses The Long Dark Game Over Lack of Agreement

Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service is making an attempt to shake up the gaming industry, but it isn't going so well. Over the last few weeks it has been dropping titles like flies, and today it suffered yet another loss. This time the game that gets pulled is The Long Dark, a game developed by the Hinterland Games.

The game's director, Raphael van Lierop, tweeted Sunday "Sorry to those who are disappointed you can no longer play #thelongdark on GeForce Now. Nvidia didn't ask for our permission to put the game on the platform so we asked them to remove it. Please take your complaints to them, not us. Devs should control where their games exist."

This is the first time that a game is being pulled and that we're given a clear reason as to why. Thus far, we've only been able to assume that the removals as GeForce Now went out of beta last month were due to licensing issues or problems with the agreements between Nvidia and the developers. In this case,there was apparently no agreement.

Looking at matters long-term, it's clear that Nvidia needs to ensure that it clears up agreements with developers to ensure that games on its cloud service are there to stay. The appeal of GeForce Now is that users can buy games elsewhere that they wouldn't be able to run on their own PC, instead running them through GeForce Now. But at this point we'd be hesitant to buy a game solely for playing on GeForce Now if it can't guarantee the title will still be available there in a couple weeks.