Get This Pixio QHD Gaming Monitor for Under $260

It's not uncommon for the best gaming monitor deals to come on high refresh rate 1440p monitors, since they're a solid catch-all option that go at least a little beyond the norm in every category. That's exactly what you'll find on this Pixio display, which currently comes with a deep $70 discount.

Right now at Amazon, the Pixio PX277 is down to just $259.99 for a limited time after a 21% price cut.

Pixio PX277: was $329, now $259 at Amazon

This 27-inch gaming monitor offers a 2560 x 1440 resolution and 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, along with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GTG) response time. Plus, it includes AMD FreeSync for eliminating screen tear at higher frame rates.View Deal

The resolution and refresh rates are the big selling points here, but there's a lot more to like about this VA monitor. We were particularly taken by its low input lag and strong build quality in our Pixio PX277 review .

From good color after calibration to 165Hz adaptive sync, the PX277 offers a lot for its budget. Plus, it's slim, svelte and stylish with VESA-compatible mounting to boot.

Alongside these features, DP and HDMI inputs and low blue light technology make for an impressive gaming monitor that can fit into most setups and can hold up for long sessions.