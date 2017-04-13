Quarterly PC Shipments Fell Below 63M Units For the First Time In 10 Years

According to the latest report from Gartner, quarterly PC shipments fell 2.4% to 62.2 million units worldwide in the first quarter of 2017 over the same period last year. This is the first time since 2007 that the PC market experienced shipments below 63 million units in a quarter.

Although overall PC shipments were down again this quarter, there is a silver lining: Lenovo maintained its number one position with 19.9% market share, an increase of 1.2% over the same period in 2016. Second place HP showed a 6.5% growth with 12.1 million units shipped in Q1. Third place Dell boosted its shipments by 3.4% for a total of 9.35 million units shipped.

However, fourth place Asus shipped just over 4.5 million units for a 7.3% market share, down a whopping 14% year over year.

Rounding out the top five, Apple saw a 4.5% increase with 4.2 million units shipped and 6.8% market share.

From the report:

While the consumer market will continue to shrink, maintaining a strong position in the business market will be critical to keep sustainable growth in the PC market. Winners in the business segment will ultimately be the survivors in this shrinking market. Vendors who do not have a strong presence in the business market will encounter major problems, and they will be forced to exit the PC market in the next five years. However, there will also be specialized niche players with purpose-built PCs, such as gaming PCs and ruggedized laptops.

In the U.S., PC shipments totaled 12.3 million units in the first quarter of 2017, a 2.4% decline from the first quarter of 2016. PC shipments in EMEA totaled 17.9 million units, a 6.9% decline as Russia saw single-digit PC growth over the same time period. Shipments reached 22.8 million units in the Asia/Pacific region, a slight decline from the first quarter of 2016.

The report went on to state that HP and Apple showed the strongest growth among the top six vendors. The data includes desktop PCs, notebooks and ultramobile premiums (such as Microsoft Surface), but not Chromebooks or iPads. Gartner believes that the decline in shipments is due in part to recent increases in component prices. The firm went on to say that it believes these price hikes will suppress PC demand even further in the consumer market.

In the U.S., the numbers looked a bit different, with HP sitting in the top spot, followed by Dell, Lenovo, Apple, and Asus, in that order. In terms of U.S. shipments, HP is the only company to see year over year growth, with a 16% increase. Dell shipments were down -4.3%, Lenovo -3.6%, and Apple -0.9%. Asus once again posted the largest decline in PC shipments with an estimated -20.8% decline.