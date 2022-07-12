Samsung M8 4K Monitor Falls to All-Time Low of $550 for Prime Day

In late March, Samsung first announced the new M8 Series of 32-inch 4K monitors, and they became available in late Spring. Despite its relative youth as far as product releases go, Amazon has slapped a hefty discount on the M8 for Prime Day.



While the M8 is available in four colors — Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue, and Spring Green — only the latter is on sale today. It has an MSRP of $729.99, but today's pricing sees the monitor drop to a low $549.99 (opens in new tab) with free next-day shipping (if you're a Prime member).

(opens in new tab) Samsung M8 Series 32-inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor: was $729, now $549.99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung M8 is a 32-inch monitor that doubles as a Smart TV. It features a 4K resolution, built-in 1080p webcam and built-in speakers. In addition, it features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth along with Samsung's Smart TV UI with support for all major streaming apps, including Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Sling TV (among others).

You'd be forgiven if you said that the M8 resembles Apple's latest iMac in terms of the design and color lineup. The Samsung monitor features a 60Hz refresh rate, 4ms gray to gray response time, 400 nits brightness, and a 3,000:1 contrast ratio. Samsung also states that the M8 covers 99 percent of the sRGB color space and supports HDR10+ content. It can even double as a Smart TV (powered by Tizen) with support for popular streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV, Hulu, and Disney+.



The feature overload doesn't stop there. The M8 features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless support along with ZigBee and Z-Wave hub integration for your smart home devices. Samsung also managed to cram in Amazon Alexa and the unloved Bixby voice assistants. Throw in far-field microphones and a 1080p webcam, and you have a feature-packed monitor that aims to please everyone.



Amazon's Prime Exclusive Deal on the Samsung M8 is good for the next 24 hours.