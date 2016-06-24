Samsung's Spin On A New Notebook

Samsung announced a new 2-in-1 PC called the “Notebook 7 spin” that will be available in both 15.6- and 13-inch models, and as the name suggests, it will come with a rotatable display.
A key feature that Samsung is pushing with these systems is their charging speed. Samsung claimed that in just 20 minutes of charging, the Notebook 7 spin can gain up to a two hours of battery life. The company also said both versions can be fully charged in under two hours, with the 15.6-inch model taking 90 minutes to charge and the 13-inch variant taking 100 minutes.
The 13-inch Notebook 7 Spin has an Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i5-6200U, and this system relies on the Intel HD 520 Graphics chip to save production costs and conserve battery life. Samsung employed Intel’s 6th Gen Core i7-6500U in its larger 15.6-inch notebook, and it also included an Nvidia GeForce 940MX for light gaming.
The Notebook 7 spin will be available from Best Buy or directly from Samsung on June 26, starting at $799.99.
|Samsung Notebook 7 spin
|Model
|13-inch
|15.6-inch
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|Windows 10
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-6200U
|Intel Core i7-6500U
|GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 520
|Nvidia GeForce 940MX With 2 GB DDR3L
|Storage
|1 TB HDD
|1TB HDD or 1 TB With 128 GB SSD
|RAM
|2x4 GB DDR4 2133 MHz
|12 or 16 GB DDR4 2133 MHz
|Display
|Full HD (1920x1080) Touch-Screen
|Full HD (1920x1080) Touch-Screen
|Price
|$799.99
|$999.99 up to $1199.99
Follow Michael Justin Allen Sexton @EmperorSunLao. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.
Lasted several years... What else did you want? I have Samsung Tvs and monitors, all have lasted several years and been replaced before any problems for bigger or better. Also fairly easy to repair to boot.
Yeah that 13" model has nothing going for it. HP and Dell equivalents can be configured with SSDs around the $800 mark, with the same processor. Any laptop $600 (or so) really needs to come with at least a 120GB class SSD as an option at this point. It would actually be a better experience with an slightly lower clocked i3 6100U and an SSD, instead of that spinner and a 6200U. But at least make it an option!
Windows 10 has been out for a while now and it's got a desktop and start menu. You can skip the live tiles, or just use them like quick app launch buttons, or whatever. I think they're good for touch devices and even on desktop they're OK for things like Weather app at a glance, calender, etc. But it's no big deal to skip out on them and get on with life. Or at least stop whining about it.