Samsung's Spin On A New Notebook

Samsung announced a new 2-in-1 PC called the “Notebook 7 spin” that will be available in both 15.6- and 13-inch models, and as the name suggests, it will come with a rotatable display.

A key feature that Samsung is pushing with these systems is their charging speed. Samsung claimed that in just 20 minutes of charging, the Notebook 7 spin can gain up to a two hours of battery life. The company also said both versions can be fully charged in under two hours, with the 15.6-inch model taking 90 minutes to charge and the 13-inch variant taking 100 minutes.

The 13-inch Notebook 7 Spin has an Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i5-6200U, and this system relies on the Intel HD 520 Graphics chip to save production costs and conserve battery life. Samsung employed Intel’s 6th Gen Core i7-6500U in its larger 15.6-inch notebook, and it also included an Nvidia GeForce 940MX for light gaming.

The Notebook 7 spin will be available from Best Buy or directly from Samsung on June 26, starting at $799.99.

Samsung Notebook 7 spin Model 13-inch 15.6-inch Operating System Windows 10 Windows 10 CPU Intel Core i5-6200U Intel Core i7-6500U GPU Intel HD Graphics 520 Nvidia GeForce 940MX With 2 GB DDR3L Storage 1 TB HDD 1TB HDD or 1 TB With 128 GB SSD RAM 2x4 GB DDR4 2133 MHz 12 or 16 GB DDR4 2133 MHz Display Full HD (1920x1080) Touch-Screen Full HD (1920x1080) Touch-Screen Price $799.99 $999.99 up to $1199.99

