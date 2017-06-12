Trending

Scare Yourself To Death In 'The Evil Within 2'

By E3 

The horrors return in October. If you’re looking for an excuse to get new pants, put the upcoming The Evil Within 2 on your list.

We got a glimpse of the Tango Gameworks title at Bethesda's E3 Showcase in Los Angeles tonight. In this terrifying journey, you’ll have to find your daughter Lily, who was presumed dead. Most of the game takes place in another dimension called Union, which also has Lily's mind as its center in a place appropriately called The Core.

Some of the gameplay we saw is not for the faint of heart. The trailer is full of dead corpses, fast-moving beings, and an undead horde in flames. It’s full of eerie sights and jump scares that will surely keep you up at night. This game can easily satisfy your scare fix this Halloween. It comes out, appropriately, on Friday, October 13.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cats_Paw 12 June 2017 07:15
    Bore yourself to death with ads, by TomsHardware.
    Reply
  • vinay2070 12 June 2017 08:45
    My ad blocker says its currently blocked 54 ads!
    Reply
  • hitman400 12 June 2017 12:51
    Please tell me this game won't launch in widescreen ratio as well...
    Reply
  • 12 June 2017 13:56
    I had big hopes for Evil Within 1 and then they lost me after 15 minutes of gameplay...just a shit game.

    The only game which excites me is Far Cry 5 so far.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 12 June 2017 14:19
    In what universe did Evil Within 1 get reviewed well enough or even sell well enough to warrant a sequel?
    Reply
  • clonazepam 12 June 2017 15:36
    19807089 said:
    In what universe did Evil Within 1 get reviewed well enough or even sell well enough to warrant a sequel?

    They saved a lot of money by not licensing tracks from the original artists. But in all seriousness, this trailer really failed to show how gameplay evolved from the last title.
    Reply