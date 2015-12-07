Thermaltake Launches RGB-Illuminated Water 3.0 AIO Coolers

RGB lighting seems to be the hottest trend in PC components these days. Now you can find motherboards, graphics cards and a variety of peripherals with customizable colored lighting to fit any themed build. Thermaltake is the latest company to join in on the trend by releasing a series of AIO closed loop water coolers feature RGB illuminated fans.
Thermaltake’s Water 3.0 Riing RGB series closed loop coolers are available in 240 mm and 360 mm variants. Each Riing RGB cooler includes Thermaltake Riing 12 LED RGB radiator fans that have been tuned for high-static pressure. Each fan includes a 256-color ring of LEDs around the circumference.
The Water 3.0 Riing RGB series coolers include a smart fan controller that manages fan speed and the lighting profiles. Thermaltake said the controllers can switch between five different LED modes. The light rings can be set to solid red, blue, white or green, or they can be set to cycle between 265 different colors. The company said there is a play/pause function that will lock in a particular color, which will remain in memory even after the PC is power-cycled. Alternatively, the LEDs can be disabled, as well.
|Water 3.0 Riing RGB 360
|Water 3.0 Riing RGB 240
|Compatibility
|Intel LGA 2011-3/2011/1366/1156/1155/1151/1150
|AMD FM2/FM1/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2
|Water Block
|Material:Copper
|Pump
|Rated Voltage: 12 V
|Rated Current: 175 mA
|Fan
|Dimension:120 x 120 x 25 mm
|Speed:800 ~ 1500 R.P.M
|400 ~ 1000 R.P.M (Low Noise Mode)
|Noise Level:18.5 ~ 26.4 dB-A
|Rated Voltage:12 V
|Max. Air Flow:22.14 ~ 40.6 CFM
|Max. Pressure:0.57 ~ 2.01 mm-H2O
|Connector:4 pin
|Radiator
|Dimension:326 x 120 x 27 mm
|Dimension:270 x 120 x 27 mm
|Tube
|Length:326 mm
|Material:Rubber
|Weight
|1320g
|1071g
Thermaltake did not announce pricing and availability for the Riing series Water 3.0 coolers, but expect to see them wherever Tt products are sold in the near future.
You have failed! This is 2015, no PC individual wants to go inside their PC to set colors or modes. Kindly catch up to current times and make hardware to be able to be controlled by software!
Thank syou
Wouldn't you just wire the control module to be on the outside of the case? Shouldn't be that difficult to control, but I understand what you're saying that there have been multiple fans that have built in software based control.
Perhaps it was a product delivery deadline or a cost/QA issue, who knows. Perhaps that'll be in the "next model".
RGB for me is a bit in the 80s.
While I understand what you are saying that one can simply wire the module outside the case it goes back to my original comment. This is 2015, no one should be wiring anything outside of their case like its the early 2000. Having a PC look like its on life support with wires hanging out of it is a thing of the past.
Agreed, the flexible rgb lights I put in my case came with a remote even =)