Trending

Thermaltake Launches RGB-Illuminated Water 3.0 AIO Coolers

By Cooling 

RGB lighting seems to be the hottest trend in PC components these days. Now you can find motherboards, graphics cards and a variety of peripherals with customizable colored lighting to fit any themed build. Thermaltake is the latest company to join in on the trend by releasing a series of AIO closed loop water coolers feature RGB illuminated fans.

Thermaltake’s Water 3.0 Riing RGB series closed loop coolers are available in 240 mm and 360 mm variants. Each Riing RGB cooler includes Thermaltake Riing 12 LED RGB radiator fans that have been tuned for high-static pressure. Each fan includes a 256-color ring of LEDs around the circumference. 

The Water 3.0 Riing RGB series coolers include a smart fan controller that manages fan speed and the lighting profiles. Thermaltake said the controllers can switch between five different LED modes. The light rings can be set to solid red, blue, white or green, or they can be set to cycle between 265 different colors. The company said there is a play/pause function that will lock in a particular color, which will remain in memory even after the PC is power-cycled. Alternatively, the LEDs can be disabled, as well.

Water 3.0 Riing RGB 360Water 3.0 Riing RGB 240
CompatibilityIntel LGA 2011-3/2011/1366/1156/1155/1151/1150Intel LGA 2011-3/2011/1366/1156/1155/1151/1150
AMD FM2/FM1/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2AMD FM2/FM1/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2
Water BlockMaterial:CopperMaterial:Copper
PumpRated Voltage: 12 VRated Voltage:12 V
Rated Current: 175 mARated Current:175 mA
FanDimension:120 x 120 x 25 mmDimension: 120 x 120 x 25 mm
Speed:800 ~ 1500 R.P.MSpeed:800 ~ 1500 R.P.M
400 ~ 1000 R.P.M (Low Noise Mode)400 ~ 1000 R.P.M (Low Noise Mode)
Noise Level:18.5 ~ 26.4 dB-ANoise Level:18.5 ~ 26.4 dB-A
Rated Voltage:12 VRated Voltage:12 V
Max. Air Flow:22.14 ~ 40.6 CFMMax. Air Flow:22.14 ~ 40.6 CFM
Max. Pressure:0.57 ~ 2.01 mm-H2OMax. Pressure:0.57 ~ 2.01 mm-H2O
Connector:4 pinConnector:4 pin
RadiatorDimension:326 x 120 x 27 mmDimension:270 x 120 x 27 mm
TubeLength:326 mmLength:326 mm
Material:RubberMaterial:Rubber
Weight1320g1071g

Thermaltake did not announce pricing and availability for the Riing series Water 3.0 coolers, but expect to see them wherever Tt products are sold in the near future.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • p8ball4life 07 December 2015 21:30
    I can't help but think this style of RGB lighting died in the early 2000's. You see a few builds around these days that do lighting well, but very few with a multicolor platform.
    Reply
  • thundervore 07 December 2015 21:48
    Dear Thermaltake,

    You have failed! This is 2015, no PC individual wants to go inside their PC to set colors or modes. Kindly catch up to current times and make hardware to be able to be controlled by software!

    Thank syou
    Reply
  • borisof007 07 December 2015 22:38
    Dear Thermaltake,

    You have failed! This is 2015, no PC individual wants to go inside their PC to set colors or modes. Kindly catch up to current times and make hardware to be able to be controlled by software!

    Thanks you

    Wouldn't you just wire the control module to be on the outside of the case? Shouldn't be that difficult to control, but I understand what you're saying that there have been multiple fans that have built in software based control.

    Perhaps it was a product delivery deadline or a cost/QA issue, who knows. Perhaps that'll be in the "next model".
    Reply
  • f-14 07 December 2015 23:55
    a few lighted fans does not make an illuminated liquid cooler. if that's the case i already did this with my first corsair h80 when i put coolermaster sickleflow red led fans on it (which is also quieter and 150% better cfm)
    Reply
  • Gam3r01 08 December 2015 04:43
    Make the waterblock do this too, THEN it is an RGB water cooler. This is just an AIO cooler shipped with RGB fans.
    Reply
  • Caanis Lupus 08 December 2015 13:15
    I like my X61 Kraken, sure the fans(140 not 120) that come with it are not lit but the water block led is very controllable by software. Now if they could setup some RGB fans that could mimic the water bock(ie changing colors as the temps change) that would be great.
    Reply
  • cats_Paw 08 December 2015 13:47
    Call me old fashion but I still like dual color themes.
    RGB for me is a bit in the 80s.
    Reply
  • thundervore 08 December 2015 16:25
    17086866 said:
    Dear Thermaltake,

    You have failed! This is 2015, no PC individual wants to go inside their PC to set colors or modes. Kindly catch up to current times and make hardware to be able to be controlled by software!

    Thanks you

    Wouldn't you just wire the control module to be on the outside of the case? Shouldn't be that difficult to control, but I understand what you're saying that there have been multiple fans that have built in software based control.

    Perhaps it was a product delivery deadline or a cost/QA issue, who knows. Perhaps that'll be in the "next model".

    While I understand what you are saying that one can simply wire the module outside the case it goes back to my original comment. This is 2015, no one should be wiring anything outside of their case like its the early 2000. Having a PC look like its on life support with wires hanging out of it is a thing of the past.
    Reply
  • Fates_Demise 08 December 2015 19:15
    17086866 said:
    Dear Thermaltake,

    You have failed! This is 2015, no PC individual wants to go inside their PC to set colors or modes. Kindly catch up to current times and make hardware to be able to be controlled by software!

    Thanks you

    Wouldn't you just wire the control module to be on the outside of the case? Shouldn't be that difficult to control, but I understand what you're saying that there have been multiple fans that have built in software based control.

    Perhaps it was a product delivery deadline or a cost/QA issue, who knows. Perhaps that'll be in the "next model".

    While I understand what you are saying that one can simply wire the module outside the case it goes back to my original comment. This is 2015, no one should be wiring anything outside of their case like its the early 2000. Having a PC look like its on life support with wires hanging out of it is a thing of the past.

    Agreed, the flexible rgb lights I put in my case came with a remote even =)
    Reply
  • unmighty 08 December 2015 20:07
    Should have been USB with Software Controls
    Reply