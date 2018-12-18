ViewSonic Launches RGB-Infused XG240R Monitor

In a true sign of the times, ViewSonic launched the XG240R, a 1080p 144Hz gaming monitor with its new ‘ELITE RGB’ lighting.

The new XG240R’s 24-inch TN panel seems very similar to that of the older XG2402, boasting a refresh rate of 144Hz, as well as AMD FreeSync support and a response time of 1ms. (with Overdrive, 5ms without.) The monitor also features five levels of rapid response rate to compensate for motion blur at high refresh rates and 22 levels of black stabilization.

Unlike the panel, the XG240R’s design differs from the XG2402 to accommodate for the ‘R’ in its name - which probably stands for RGB. There are two aggressively styled RGB lighting zones on the back of the monitor which ViewSonic says are capable of syncing to other peripherals without additional software, but no additional details have yet been given. The monitor’s stand also allows for extensive swivel, tilt, pivot and height-adjustment options.

For connectivity, the XG240R features two USB Type A 3.0 ports, one USB Type B 3.0 port, two HDMI 1.4 ports, one Display Port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The XG240R retails at a recommended retail price just $10 more than the XG2402, at $272.99.