Watch the Apple Silicon 'One More Thing' Livestream Here

Apple is holding an event today at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, where it is expected to launch the first Macs on Apple Silicon, its own processors based on Arm, as it begins a two-year separation from laptops and desktops running on Intel processors.

The event which, like previous Apple events this year, will likely be pre-recorded from Apple Park, will be live-streamed. That's embedded up top.

Apple will also stream the event on its own site.



Rumors suggest that the company will release a MacBook Air and two MacBook Pros, and the Apple Store has gone down ahead of the event. We'll know for sure once the event comes to a close. We're also likely to hear a final release date for macOS 11.0, Big Sur.



Apple initially announced the Arm transition during WWDC, and it shipped developer transition kits out that consisted of Mac Minis with an A12Z, 16GB of RAM and a beta of macOS Big Sur.



Since then, Apple has released its most powerful Arm-based chip ever, the A14 Bionic, in its newest iPads.