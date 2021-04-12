Watch Nvidia's GTC 2021 Keynote Here at 8:30 am PT

Nvidia's annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) kicks off today at 8:30 a.m. PT. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the chipmaker will be holding the event online with over 1,500 sessions, covering a broad spectrum of topics.

It wouldn't be a GTC without a keynote from Jensen Huang, which the CEO will deliver from his kitchen again. Don't forget that Nvidia is still hosting its GTC 2021 treasure hunt, where the ultimate spoil is the $1,499 GeForce RTX 3090. The graphics card shortage isn't letting up anytime soon so this could be a good opportunity to get your hands on Nvidia's flagship Ampere graphics card for free.

GTC doesn't focus on gaming, rather more complex subjects, such as AI, deep learning, quantum computing, or telecommunications - just to mention a few. So we don't expect Nvidia to launch any new GeForce gaming graphics cards to shake up the best graphics cards on the market. However, we might witness a few Quadro or Tesla announcements.

GTC 2021 runs from April 12 to April 16. Registration is free, and you'll get access to all the tech sessions, panels and demos. However, if you're interested in a particular DLI training workshop, it's priced at $249 each.