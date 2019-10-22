Xiaomi Jumps Into Gaming Monitors With 144Hz Curved 34-Incher

Mi Surface Display 34-inch (Image credit: GizmoChina)

Xiaomi is entering the world of gaming monitors. Yes, this is the same China-based Xiaomi that’s otherwise known for its smartphones. As reported by GizmoChina, the company recently teased two monitors: the 34-inch Xiaomi Mi Surface Display and the 23.8-inch Xiaomi Mi Display.

The most interesting candidate here is the 34-inch Mi Surface Display. This monitor carries all the hallmarks of some of today's best gaming monitors. It's based on a Samsung VA panel with a 1500R curvature and has a 3440 x 1440 resolution. It also comes with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, supports AMD FreeSync and has a 4ms gray-to-gray response time. As the cherry on top, it covers 121% of the sRGB color space.

The curved 34-inch Xiaomi Mi Surface Display carries a 2,499 Yuan price tag in China, which is about $353. This beats the pricing for just about every 34-inch ultrawide display at this resolution, which is especially impressive considering its specs. We're curious to see whether the monitor will cost the same when and if it hits shops here in the U.S.

The 23.8-inch model Xiaomi announced is quite straight forward. It features an IPS panel with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Refresh is 60 Hz and gray-to-gray response time is 6ms, so this isn't on par with competitive gaming displays. However, the price is extremely budget, available in China for 699 Yuan (~$99).