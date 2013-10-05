Trending

Xigmatek Introduces High-End Aquila Micro-ATX Case

By Cases 

Xigmatek has introduced its new Aquila Micro-ATX chassis, which can hold graphics cards up to 330 mm long.

Xikmatek has announced a new chassis, the Aquila. The Aquila is a Micro-ATX chassis in which the motherboard is mounted horizontally, rather than vertically, not unlike a number of Mini-ITX enclosures.

The enclosure can house a large number of high-end parts. Due to its size, it can house graphics cards up to 330 mm long, as well as CPU coolers up to 180 mm tall -- quite an achievement for a compact Micro-ATX enclosure. Moreover, the unit will house one optical drive, as well as two 3.5" drives and another two 2.5" drives. The case also holds full-size ATX power supplies.

Natively, the enclosure can hold either a 120 mm or 140 mm front intake fan, though through a couple of changes users will be able to fit a massive 200 mm intake fan. The top of the enclosure can hold two 140 mm fans (and as such also a 280 mm radiator), and the rear of the case will house another 140 mm exhaust fan. Cooling shouldn't be a concern.

Front I/O connectivity is handled by a pair of USB 3.0 ports as well as an HD microphone and headphone set of jacks.

There was no word on pricing or availability.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cobra5000 05 October 2013 02:53
    Well, lets hope the price isn't high end!
    Reply
  • rolli59 05 October 2013 03:10
    Nice if the price is right.
    Reply
  • DarkSable 05 October 2013 04:02
    ...well shoot. I just ordered a CaseLabs S5 because I wanted that motherboard layout, but this is going to be smaller and better looking.
    Reply
  • expl0itfinder 05 October 2013 08:11
    Nice! Love the look. I hope I love the price as well.
    Reply
  • southernshark 05 October 2013 08:31
    The idea is to make cases smaller... This design seems to be going the wrong way
    Reply
  • clonazepam 05 October 2013 15:49
    ooh its like a baby brother version of my Xigmatek Elysium (a small person could fit in this thing)
    Reply
  • biggestinsect 06 October 2013 00:57
    DarkSable: I've seen Xigmatek cases in person and own CaseLabs. There is no comparison. You will change your mind.
    Reply
  • DarkSable 06 October 2013 01:12
    11662510 said:
    DarkSable: I've seen Xigmatek cases in person and own CaseLabs. There is no comparison. You will change your mind.

    I think I've already changed my mind about the design, but... the size is a little offputting. I hadn't realized just how much larger than a 'standard' matx it was going to be.
    Reply
  • bryonhowley 06 October 2013 04:36
    Looks nice but way way way to small. I can't see building a rig in any thing smaller than a Full Tower just does not make for a good gaming rig to me.
    Reply
  • DarkSable 06 October 2013 04:42
    11663376 said:
    Looks nice but way way way to small. I can't see building a rig in any thing smaller than a Full Tower just does not make for a good gaming rig to me.

    That's because you haven't yet. It's addicting. :P

    There's something about being able to brag about getting the power of a full sized computer in the area of a couple shoeboxes, and the density, challenge, and planning that took...
    Reply