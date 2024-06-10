Early sample of AMD's Ryzen 5 9600X is only 12% quicker than Ryzen 5 7600X in CPU-Z benchmark
A bit lower than the 16% IPC improvements AMD touted at Computex
Following the Ryzen 5 9600X L1 and L2 cache story we wrote earlier today, benchmark results of AMD's new Zen 5 mid-range chip in CPU-Z have cropped up, showing a 12% performance increase for the 9600X over its predecessor, the Ryzen 5 7600X. The new benchmark was discovered by HXL on X (formally Twitter). At first glance, CPU-Z's performance estimations suggest the 9600X's performance is weaker than what AMD claimed in its Computex announcement.
The Ryzen 5 9600X's performance gap applies to both its single- and multi-core performance. The Ryzen 5 7600X CPU-Z results that we grabbed were from Guru3D's review, since the CPU-Z app does not have a 7600X reference score to compare to, and we don't use CPU-Z in our own CPU reviews.
|CPUs:
|Single-Core
|Multi-Core
|Ryzen 5 9600X
|871.4
|7,096.6
|Ryzen 5 7600X
|765
|6,221
The Ryzen 5 9600X scored 871.4 points in CPU-Z's single-core test and 7,096.6 points in the application's multi-core benchmark. The CPU-Z result reported by Guru3D's Ryzen 5 7600X review is 765 points for the single-core test and 6,221 points for the multi-core test.
This results in the Ryzen 5 9600X having a 12.21% advantage in the single-core test and a 12.30% advantage in the multi-core test over the Ryzen 5 7600X. Of course, we have to take these results with a grain of salt since the 9600X unit is probably an engineering sample of some kind, and there is a very good chance both CPUs are running different memory configurations.
Regardless, the CPU-Z numbers suggest that the new Ryzen 5 9600X won't be that much faster than the Ryzen 5 7600X. This makes sense, considering both CPUs share very very similar specifications. Both sport six-core configurations with 12 threads and the same amount of cache. The only difference between the two — besides the obvious architectural differences and a TDP drop from 105W to 65W, is the clock speed. The Ryzen 5 9600X clocks up to 5.4GHz while the Ryzen 5 7600X clocks up to 5.3GHz (a measly 100MHz difference).
But there is a good chance CPU-Z is one of Zen 5's weaker benchmarks. AMD's 16% IPC metric comes from a plethora of real-world applications that were benchmarked on Zen 5 and averaged out to get the 16% result. As a result, the Ryzen 5 9600X probably performs better in many other applications than what CPU-Z is showing.
However, we will have to wait and see if that is the case. We will be testing the Ryzen 5 9600X as soon as we can get one, to see how it performs in a diverse collection of synthetic and real-world benchmarks.
Actually, we should not trust CPU-Z scores though, at least for AMD Ryzen CPU benchmarks, for the Zen architecture.
Although, the chip might be having a 12.21% advantage in the single-core test and a 12.30% advantage in the multi-core test over the Ryzen 5 7600X. but I wouldn't directly compare it with any IPC gain.
Because the CPU-Z app never took full advantage of Zen4's improvements to the arch like, micro-op cache, branch prediction, L2 cache capacity etc, but other apps did. I expect the same with ZEN 5.
CPU-Z score is a bad metric for comparison, at least for AMD Ryzen CPUs. So it's not worth the time comparing these 1T and NT scores. We also don't know anything about the test environment being used here.
The factors that limit performance in CPU-Z are very different from those in typical real-life workloads. From AMD’s own slides, Zen 4 barely improved over Zen 3 in CPU-Z app benchmark. Zen 4 received improvements like a larger micro-op cache, better branch prediction, and doubled L2 cache capacity.
Those would help a lot of other applications, but not CPU-Z. CPU-Z’s benchmark ended up being of little use to both CPU designers/testers and end consumers.
+1% gain !! Check this IPC chart.
https://i0.wp.com/chipsandcheese.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/zen4_ipc_uplift_slide.png?resize=768%2C432&ssl=1
You actually need to make some correction in your entire article though. Those CPU-Z scores are from an overclocked chip. Kindly check the Tweet again. The normal CPU-Z scores are 776 Single core, and 6201 MT.
So you need to edit the article. The same sample chip was also tested in CPU-z with an overclock of 5.7 GHz, or a +300 MHz boost over its stock boost clock of 5.4 GHz.
Btw, this OC/overclock was done across ALL cores, while the chip's 5.4 GHz frequency is a single-core boost with the average all-core boost rounding up around 5.0-5.1 GHz.
https://cdn.wccftech.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/AMD-Ryzen-5-9600X-Zen-5-Desktop-CPU-5.7-GHz-Overclock.jpg
Here are the non-OC CPU-Z scores.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GPrZdiIbwAA6VQJ?format=jpg&name=large