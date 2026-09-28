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Testing two Thunderbolt 5 docks with M.2 storage — VectoTech V-Core vs Orico TB5

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Both include 2.5 GbE LAN and internal M.2 slots, but the cheaper makes too many design and feature sacrifices.

VectoTech V-Core vs Orico TB5
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
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The Thunderbolt 5 market is starting to heat up, as we’re seeing more players enter the increasingly crowded field. We’ve previously looked at docks in the sub-$400 price category, and premium offerings crossing the $600 barrier.

Today, we’re focusing on two new entries in the sub-$400 category: the VectoTech V-Core and the Orico TB5, priced at $349 and $399, respectively. Both offer a wealth of USB and Thunderbolt ports, 2.5 GbE Ethernet, and internal M.2 slots. While their specs look similar on paper, at the end of our testing, there was a clear winner.

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Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill
Senior Editor

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.