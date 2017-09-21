Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 Graphics Card Prices

Trending

The least powerful entry into Nvidia's GeForce 10-series is the GT 1030, which uses the GP108 die. Nvidia created GT 1030 to be highly energy efficient, with a max TDP of 30W. Nvidia equipped the GT 1030 with a narrow 64-bit memory interface and just 2GB of GDDR5 to kep the core's three SMs fed. Due to the reduced resource count, the GT 1030 is best suited as a replacement for slower integrated graphics, but it can be used for low-end gaming.


Nvidia GeForce 10-series "Pascal" GPUs

GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 1080 TiNvidia GeForce GTX 1080Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 TiNvidia GeForce GTX 1050Nvidia GeForce GT 1030
CoreGP102GP104GP104GP106GP107GP107GP108
SMs28201510653
Shader Units3584256019201280 (6GB) / 1152 (3GB)768640384
Texture Units22416012080484024
ROPs88646448323216
Transistor Count12 Billion7.2 Billion7.2 Billion4.4 Billion3.3 Billion3.3 Billion1.02 Billion
Base Clock / Boost Clock1480MHz / 1582MHz1607MHz / 1733MHz1506MHz / 1683MHz1506MHz / 1708MHz1290MHz / 1392MHz1354MHz / 1455MHz1227MHz / 1468MHz
MemoryUp To 11GB GDDR5X @ 11Gbps, 352-BitUp To 8GB GDDR5X @ 10Gbps, 256-BitUp To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 256-BitUp To 6GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 192-BitUp To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-BitUp To 2GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-BitUp To 2GB GDDR5 @ 6Gbps, 64-Bit
TDP250W180W150W120W75W75W30W
Process Node16nm16nm16nm16nm14nm14nm14nm


6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • zippyzion 21 September 2017 10:56
    This is it people, the bottom rung of NVidia desktop PC graphics. Now, for the shocking truth. Tom's hierarchy chart puts this card's performance similar to the 9800 GX2. This budget card has roughly the same kind of performance as the card that ruled them all, 9 years ago. Oh what a time to be alive.
  • AgentLozen 21 September 2017 14:14
    ZIPPYZION said:
    This budget card has roughly the same kind of performance as the card that ruled them all, 9 years ago. Oh what a time to be alive.

    Put this card into your system and enjoy all the thrills of Half Life 2. Make America great again in Call of Duty Modern Warfare. Explore the scenic landscapes of Elder Scrolls IV Obilvion! Be awe stricken by the technological marvel of Crysis at 25fps in 720p.

    Now you're playing with POWER!
  • elbert 21 September 2017 15:27
    This card with a Ryzen 1200 is a real solution to just buying an i5 using the iGPU. Its a great option to create a home media center.
  • littleleo 22 September 2017 22:12
    20195749 said:
    This is it people, the bottom rung of NVidia desktop PC graphics. Now, for the shocking truth. Tom's hierarchy chart puts this card's performance similar to the 9800 GX2. This budget card has roughly the same kind of performance as the card that ruled them all, 9 years ago. Oh what a time to be alive.

    I think that is a little generous. But as soon as the GPU mining craze dies down and card prices normalize the price/performance metric will be at the best we've seen ever.
  • bennie101 23 September 2017 20:45
    wow the performance of this card is nearly 9 years old???? why bother with such a low end gpu there are far better cards for the money.
  • elbert 23 September 2017 21:16
    Seems to me the GT1030 is more on par with the Nvidia 750. It even outperforms the 750ti in tomshardware review on DOOM. Should be a bracket higher I would say.
