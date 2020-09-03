Trending

ASRock B550 PG Velocita Review: Where’s the Wi-Fi?

ASRock’s B550 PG Velocita is stylish, with robust power delivery and 2.5 GbE.

By

ASRock B550 PG Velocita
(Image: © ASRock)

Test System and Comparison Products

Our test system uses Windows 10 64-bit OS (1909) with all threat mitigations applied. The motherboard BIOS used is the latest non-beta available to the public, unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:

CPUAMD Ryzen R9 3900X
MemoryG.Skill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN)
GPUAsus ROG Strix RTX 2070
CPU CoolerCorsair H150i
PSUCorsair AX1200i
SoftwareWindows 10 64-bit 1909
Graphics DriverNvidia Driver 445.75
SoundIntegrated HD audio
NetworkIntegrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)
Graphics DriverGeForce 445.74

For this review, we’ll be comparing the ASRock B550 PG Velocita to the Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming Wi-Fi ($209.99), MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk ($179.99) as well as all other B550 motherboards tested so far.

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 10Version 2.1.2177 64
Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
3DMarkVersion 2.11.6866 64
Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
Cinebench R20Version RBBENCHMARK271150
Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version SSE2_2019
Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 1.2.2
Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) 
Corona 1.4Version 1.4
Custom benchmark
7-ZipVersion 19.00
Integrated benchmark
Game Tests and Settings
The Division 2Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
Forza Horizon 4Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

Software

On the software side, ASRock includes a few utilities that cover overclocking and monitoring (A-Tuning), audio (Nahimic 3), software for updating drivers and downloading applications (App Shop), and of course RGB control (Polychrome RGB). While this isn’t the most software we’ve seen, what is here worked well and covers all the bases for most people.

ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Firmware

We won’t cover UEFI/BIOS details as, for the most part, there aren’t any significant changes. We’ve captured a majority of the BIOS screens to share with you. ASRock includes an Easy Mode for high-level monitoring and adjustments, along with an Advanced section. The BIOS is organized well, with many of the more commonly used functions accessible without drilling down multiple levels to find them. In the end, the BIOS worked well and was easy to navigate and read.

ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
ASRock B550 PG Velocita

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • RoLleRKoaSTeR 03 September 2020 13:45
    Ok, so, this board does not have Wi-Fi. Who the fark cares. Too lazy to drop a LAN cable? Prefer to have any desktop (ATX) board to not even have Wi-Fi built in - the way it should be.
    Reply
  • neojack 03 September 2020 18:20
    RoLleRKoaSTeR said:
    Ok, so, this board does not have Wi-Fi. Who the fark cares. Too lazy to drop a LAN cable? Prefer to have any desktop (ATX) board to not even have Wi-Fi built in - the way it should be.

    A wifi card gives wifi, but more importantly, it gives bluetooth. wich is needed vor VR controlers

    moreover, most people don't have a structured network witch cables, plugs in the wall and switch in the basement (like I do), so wifi is a necessity for most people.
    Reply
  • Geezer760 05 September 2020 19:18
    Why not just give the consumer a choice, one with wifi, one without at a slightly lower price, done deal.
    Reply