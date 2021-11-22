ASRock Z690 Taichi Review: More M.2, Please

Firmware
ASRock’s BIOS, as the other Z690 boards before it, keeps the same format as the last generation. An EZ Mode displays high-level information, including CPU clock speeds and temperatures, fan speeds, storage information, and more. Advanced Mode has several headers across the top that drop down additional options. The BIOS is easy to maneuver in and laid out logically. There is a bit of digging for some options for overclocking, but overall, it’s a user-friendly BIOS with more options than most will ever use.
Software
Unlike some other board partners, ASRock doesn’t combine most of their included utilities under a larger application. Instead, they are all standalone programs but do cover a wide gamut of functionality. From overclocking and monitoring (A-Tune) to audio (Nahimic), networking (Killer Dashboard) and RGB lighting (Polychrome), all of the applications worked without issue.
Test System / Comparison Products
As of October 2021, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 11 64-bit OS with all updates applied. We kept the same Asus TUF RTX 3070 video card from our previous testing platforms but updated the driver to version 496.13. Additionally, our game selection was updated, as noted in the table below. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:
Test System Components
|CPU
|Intel Core i9-12900K
|Memory
|Kingston Fury DDR5 5200 CL40 (9KF552C40BBK2-32)
|Kingston Fury DDR5 5200 CL40 (9KF552C40BBK2-32) GSkill Trident Z DDR5 5600 CL36 (F5-5600U3636C16GX2-TZ5RK)
|GPU
|Asus TUF RTX 3070
|Cooling
|MSI MEG Coreliquid S360
|PSU
|EVGA Supernova 850W P6
|Software
|Windows 11 64-bit (21H2, Build 22000.282)
|Graphics Driver
|NVIDIA Driver 496.13
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)
EVGA supplied our Supernova 850W P6 power supply (appropriately sized and more efficient than the outgoing 1.2KW monster we used) for our test systems, and GSkill sent us a fast and good-looking DDR5-5600 (F5-5600U3636C16GX2-TZ5RK) memory kit for launch day testing. MSI and Asus also sent launch day kits.
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|Procyon
|Version 2.0.249 64
|Office Suite, Video Editing (Premiere Pro), Photo Editing (Photoshop, Lightroom Classic)
|3DMark
|Version 2.20.7290 64
|Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
|Cinebench R23
|Version RBBENCHMARK330542
|Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Blender
|Version 2.93.1
|Full benchmark (all six sub-tests)
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version SSE2_2019
|Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 1.2.2
|Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
|Corona 1.4
|Version 1.4
|Custom benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 21.03-beta
|Integrated benchmark (Command Line)
|Game Tests and Settings
|Far Cry 6
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, HD Textures ON
|F1 2021
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, HBAO+, RT Med, TAA + 16xAF, Bahrain, FPS Counter ON
I think the easy replaceability/upgradability of the board cooling fan is an important feature to cover. I was concerned that an included fan was a point of failure but the fan is easily replaceable.
(Updated: After looking at this on the ARrock website I have two impressions:
1 - Game controller independence seems like a neat concept that is worth testing. They claim that mouse and keyboard inputs run on the same USB controller interfere with each other interrupting your gameplay. They separate the mouse and keyboard inputs sending the mouse through a USB controller and Keyboard through a separate PCIe controller eliminating the interference.
2 - The naming, marketing, and labeling of this feature is dishonest and probably intentionally misleading. It confuses "High-speed Thunderbolt USB" ports (40gbps) with this separated I/O controller technology "Lightning Gaming USB" ports in a way that confused me and I'm a fairly savvy consumer of motherboards. )