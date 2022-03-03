EVGA Z690 Classified Review: Declassified Class

Firmware

EVGA’s BIOS, like the other board partners, didn’t change much compared to Z590. Once the systems POSTs, you’re still presented with four options (Setup, Default, Gamer Mode, and EVGA OC Robot) to access different functionality. After entering the Setup portion of the BIOS where you have access to tweak settings, there’s an informative system summary up top. There are headings for different sections below that, with the rest of the screen taken up by options for each header. For the most part, there isn’t a lot of digging around in the sub-menus to find the most frequently accessed items, but CPU and memory overclocking are in different sections. Gamer Mode provides a slight boost to the CPU, while the EVGA OC Robot finds a faster clock speed by raising clocks and playing with voltage while stress testing. Overall, we like EVGA’s BIOS implementation for Z690.

Software

On the software side, EVGA’s Eleet X1 is a multi-functional monitoring and tweaking tool. For example, Eleet can overclock the CPU and Memory and monitor the system voltages, temperatures and fan speeds. Additionally, it offers RGB lighting control and several preset lighting modes, plus the ability to adjust by each strip attached to the motherboard headers. The latest version of Eleet X1 (1.0.11.0) is easy to read and helpful. The only thing we feel that’s missing from the software is fan control.

Test System / Comparison Products

As of October 2021, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 11 64-bit OS with all updates applied. We kept the same Asus TUF RTX 3070 video card from our previous testing platforms but updated the driver to version 496.13. Additionally, our game selection was updated, as noted in the table below. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware we used is as follows:

Test System Components

CPU Intel Core i9-12900K Memory Kingston Fury DDR5 5200 CL40 (9KF552C40BBK2-32) GSkill Trident Z DDR5 5600 CL36 (F5-5600U3636C16GX2-TZ5RK) ADATA XPG DDR5 6000 CL40 (AX5U6000C4016G-FCLARBK) GPU Asus TUF RTX 3070 Cooling MSI MEG Coreliquid S360 PSU EVGA Supernova 850W P6 Software Windows 11 64-bit (21H2, Build 22000.282) Graphics Driver NVIDIA Driver 496.13 Sound Integrated HD audio Network Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)

EVGA supplied our Supernova 850W P6 power supply (appropriately sized and more efficient than the outgoing 1.2KW monster we used) for our test systems, and G.Skill sent us a DDR5-5600 (F5-5600U3636C16GX2-TZ5RK) memory kit for launch day testing. MSI and Asus also provided launch day kits.

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings Procyon Version 2.0.249 64 Office Suite, Video Editing (Premiere Pro), Photo Editing (Photoshop, Lightroom Classic) 3DMark Version 2.20.7290 64 Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets Cinebench R23 Version RBBENCHMARK330542 Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded Blender Version 2.93.1 Full benchmark (all six sub-tests) Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version SSE2_2019 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 1.2.2 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) Corona 1.4 Version 1.4 Custom benchmark 7-Zip Version 21.03-beta Integrated benchmark (Command Line) Game Tests and Settings Far Cry 6 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, HD Textures ON F1 2021 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, HBAO+, RT Med, TAA + 16xAF, Bahrain, FPS Counter ON

