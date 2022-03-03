EVGA Z690 Classified Review: Declassified Class

Firmware
EVGA’s BIOS, like the other board partners, didn’t change much compared to Z590. Once the systems POSTs, you’re still presented with four options (Setup, Default, Gamer Mode, and EVGA OC Robot) to access different functionality. After entering the Setup portion of the BIOS where you have access to tweak settings, there’s an informative system summary up top. There are headings for different sections below that, with the rest of the screen taken up by options for each header. For the most part, there isn’t a lot of digging around in the sub-menus to find the most frequently accessed items, but CPU and memory overclocking are in different sections. Gamer Mode provides a slight boost to the CPU, while the EVGA OC Robot finds a faster clock speed by raising clocks and playing with voltage while stress testing. Overall, we like EVGA’s BIOS implementation for Z690.
Software
On the software side, EVGA’s Eleet X1 is a multi-functional monitoring and tweaking tool. For example, Eleet can overclock the CPU and Memory and monitor the system voltages, temperatures and fan speeds. Additionally, it offers RGB lighting control and several preset lighting modes, plus the ability to adjust by each strip attached to the motherboard headers. The latest version of Eleet X1 (1.0.11.0) is easy to read and helpful. The only thing we feel that’s missing from the software is fan control.
Test System / Comparison Products
As of October 2021, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 11 64-bit OS with all updates applied. We kept the same Asus TUF RTX 3070 video card from our previous testing platforms but updated the driver to version 496.13. Additionally, our game selection was updated, as noted in the table below. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware we used is as follows:
Test System Components
|CPU
|Intel Core i9-12900K
|Memory
|Kingston Fury DDR5 5200 CL40 (9KF552C40BBK2-32)
|GSkill Trident Z DDR5 5600 CL36 (F5-5600U3636C16GX2-TZ5RK)
|ADATA XPG DDR5 6000 CL40 (AX5U6000C4016G-FCLARBK)
|GPU
|Asus TUF RTX 3070
|Cooling
|MSI MEG Coreliquid S360
|PSU
|EVGA Supernova 850W P6
|Software
|Windows 11 64-bit (21H2, Build 22000.282)
|Graphics Driver
|NVIDIA Driver 496.13
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)
EVGA supplied our Supernova 850W P6 power supply (appropriately sized and more efficient than the outgoing 1.2KW monster we used) for our test systems, and G.Skill sent us a DDR5-5600 (F5-5600U3636C16GX2-TZ5RK) memory kit for launch day testing. MSI and Asus also provided launch day kits.
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|Procyon
|Version 2.0.249 64
|Office Suite, Video Editing (Premiere Pro), Photo Editing (Photoshop, Lightroom Classic)
|3DMark
|Version 2.20.7290 64
|Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
|Cinebench R23
|Version RBBENCHMARK330542
|Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Blender
|Version 2.93.1
|Full benchmark (all six sub-tests)
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version SSE2_2019
|Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 1.2.2
|Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
|Corona 1.4
|Version 1.4
|Custom benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 21.03-beta
|Integrated benchmark (Command Line)
|Game Tests and Settings
|Far Cry 6
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, HD Textures ON
|F1 2021
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, HBAO+, RT Med, TAA + 16xAF, Bahrain, FPS Counter ON
Am I the only one who just doesn't understand why 8 or even 6 SATA ports are included on motherboards, especially higher end motherboards, in 2022? If you're going to buy a $600+ motherboard, you likely have a pair or triplet, or even a quartet, of high capacity NVMe drives and probably don't have any SATA drives. Seems to me that bandwidth could be put to better use...